Glancing Back for Jan. 31

100 years ago,
Jan. 31, 1921
MATTOON — Twenty-six men from the Illinois Central and Big Four Railroad shops met Friday and decided to establish a brass band. George J. Pearson was engaged as director, and the following officers were elected: L.O. Timmons, president; Homer Caudel, vice president; Albert Bullock, secretary; and W.A. Paxton, treasurer. The organization was effected by each man putting up $50 into a common treasury. One thousand dollars will be spent in the purchase of instruments. Instruments secured to the present include eight clarinets, six cornets, five horns, six trombones, a monster double B-flat bass horn, an E-flat bass horn, two baritone horns, a bass drum and two snare drums... MATTOON — Three of the 150 monster Mikado-type locomotives for use on the Illinois Central Railroad system are to pass through Mattoon sometime tonight. They were manufactured in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Because of the immense weight of these locomotives, it will be necessary to keep them at least five car lengths apart, for fear of breaking down the tracks. The new engines are giants of their kind with a drawing power 40 percent greater than the 1700 class now being used on the Illinois Central. Before they can be put in use on the local tracks, it will be necessary to have heavier rails.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The city should hire a Springfield engineering firm for the final design of a new water treatment plant, the Mattoon Water Board recommended last night. The 4-0 vote completes the study and debate phase and asks the City Council to approve finalizing the design for a new water treatment plant at Lake Paradise. The preliminary study estimates the cost of a new plant and related improvements at $11.6 million. City Commissioner Hal Kottwitz said the council needs a formal proposal before hiring the Crawford, Murphy and Tilly engineering firm... CHARLESTON — If there was ever any doubt that winter is not yet over, yesterday's surprise snowfall quashed it. Nearly 3 inches of the powdery white stuff had fallen by 7:30 p.m., yesterday, breaking a January snowfall record. The unexpected snow accumulation brings the January 1996 total to about 33 inches, which shatters the 1982 record of 24 inches, according to local weather observer Dalias Price. This winter's total snowfall now is 46 inches, Price said. The average winter total is 17 inches.