Glancing Back for Jan. 31

MATTOON — Twenty-six men from the Illinois Central and Big Four Railroad shops met Friday and decided to establish a brass band. George J. Pearson was engaged as director, and the following officers were elected: L.O. Timmons, president; Homer Caudel, vice president; Albert Bullock, secretary; and W.A. Paxton, treasurer. The organization was effected by each man putting up $50 into a common treasury. One thousand dollars will be spent in the purchase of instruments. Instruments secured to the present include eight clarinets, six cornets, five horns, six trombones, a monster double B-flat bass horn, an E-flat bass horn, two baritone horns, a bass drum and two snare drums... MATTOON — Three of the 150 monster Mikado-type locomotives for use on the Illinois Central Railroad system are to pass through Mattoon sometime tonight. They were manufactured in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Because of the immense weight of these locomotives, it will be necessary to keep them at least five car lengths apart, for fear of breaking down the tracks. The new engines are giants of their kind with a drawing power 40 percent greater than the 1700 class now being used on the Illinois Central. Before they can be put in use on the local tracks, it will be necessary to have heavier rails.