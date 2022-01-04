Glancing Back for Jan. 4: Don Ameche to star in Little Theatre performance

100 years ago,

Jan. 4, 1922

MATTOON – The records of Herbert Rose of Windsor, cooperative weather observer, show that the mean temperature for December was 36 degrees, or four degrees warmer than the 18-year average for the same month. The lowest temperature recorded during 1921 was 8 degrees above zero. The highest temperature during 1921 was 99 degrees on July 6 and July 18. The highest temperature of the past 18 years was 108 on July 30, 1912 while the lowest temperature of the past 16 years was Jan. 24, 1915, when the mercury went to 26 degrees below zero. Total precipitation for 1921 was 44.95 inches. The 18-year average is 39.14 inches… MATTOON – The December health report from the office of Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer, shows that during the month there were reported and placed under quarantine 17 cases of diphtheria, nine cases of chickenpox, two cases of scarlet fever and a number of pneumonia. Of the 17 cases of diphtheria, only five are now under quarantine, which is about the lowest number reached during the pandemic. Since assuming the duties of health officer in May 1921, Dr. Richardson states there have been 154 cases of diphtheria, of which four patients died. There have been 14 scarlet fever cases with one death, 11 typhoid fever cases with no deaths, seven cases of smallpox with no deaths and six cases of infantile paralysis with no deaths. There also were seven tuberculosis cases and a number of deaths have occurred from that disease.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – About 150 boys and girls of all ages from the Coles County region took part in a recent gymnastics clinic held at Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Gym. The clinic was sponsored by EIU and the Charleston Recreation Department with EIU gymnastics coach John Schaefer serving as clinic coordinator. Gymnastics Unlimited, a gymnastics club from Addison, Ill., provided instruction and demonstrations for the area participants. Instruction was provided for events such as the balance beam, uneven parallel bars, floor exercise, vaulting and the trampoline… SULLIVAN – The current comedy, “Champagne Complex,” starring Don Ameche, the longtime star of radio, movies and television, will continue through Jan. 9 at The Little Theatre on the Square. Appearing with Ameche is Maureen Sherman, a New York actress who is making her first appearance on the stage in Sullivan. Miss Sherman has been a regular performer as a member of the Cleveland Playhouse and has appeared in productions such as “The Three Penny Opera,” “Cactus Flower,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “The Diary of Anne Frank” in theaters across the country.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – More bricks are falling in Midtown Mattoon. A few bricks in several rows near the top of the Club Illini building fell in the past couple days. City officials closed the sidewalk in front of the building in the 1400 block of Broadway Avenue until at least Monday. More bricks are loose near the top of the building and could fall, building inspector Bob Brigham said… CHARLESTON – Sandra L. Steidinger’s conviction of felony theft charges will not affect the position of her husband, Herb Steidinger, as chief of Charleston’s police. Mrs. Steidinger pleaded guilty to stealing money from the Coles County Animal Shelter. Yesterday she agreed to pay $20,000 in restitution and $3,000 for the cost of an audit of the shelter’s records. Mrs. Steidinger was manager of the shelter.

