Glancing Back for Jan. 4

100 years ago,
Jan. 4, 1921
MATTOON — Chief of Police Johnson and his men were active in December, and the result is 17 arrests, as follows: Intoxication, 6; warrants, 2; disorderly conduct, 3; burglary and larceny, 2; disturbing the peace, 2; transporting booze, 2. Quarantine was removed at seven homes and seven other homes were quarantined. The total number of arrests for the year 1920 was 348... MATTOON — The 5:45 p.m. train to Charleston has some unhappy ticket purchasers. Passengers who buy tickets say they have to stand because company employees with passes occupy all the seats. A great deal of ill feeling has been caused by the situation. Ticket purchasers say that while they are buying tickets, the pass holders hurry to the car and take all the seats... SHELBYVILLE — C.H. Belting, adviser for the Shelby County Farm Bureau, is making plans for a big wolf roundup along the Okaw River north of Shelbyville. It is expected that several hundred men and dogs will take part in the event set for Jan. 12. For several years wolves have been killing sheep and chickens on farms along the river. Much of the land where the wolves abound is rough and hilly and makes an ideal place for wild animals.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The new Link Clinic medical facility is now in operation in a new building in the 1700 block of Wabash Avenue. The clinic, named for the late Dr. E.X. Link, contains offices on three floors with an X-ray department in the lower level. The first floor has offices for urology, eye and ear, nose and throat as well as administrative and business offices. Surgery also is on the first floor. The second floor is for pediatrics and obstetrics and gynecology. The third floor is for internal medicine offices and a laboratory. The clinic administrator is R.H. Corzine... CHARLESTON — A recruiter for the Peace Corps will be at the Coles County Extension Service office tomorrow. Bob Swarens, the Peace Corps recruiter, would like to talk with people interested in serving in one of 61 foreign countries in the field of agriculture. Retired farmers, young farmers or middle-aged are needed. Husband and wife teams are also being recruited. Age is no barrier. Anyone from age 18 to 60 in good physical health will be considered.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Icenogle's Grocery officials have announced the store will close after 93 years of operation. The store, now at 3120 Marshall Ave., has continued through five generations after beginning as a basket grocery on Broadway Avenue. Founded by J.D. Icenogle, the store will operate for an unspecified time while inventory is depleted... CHARLESTON — Jeff Overton could remember 1995 as the year his workload multiplied. He probably has too many fond memories of the Cleveland Indians' run from longtime losers to the World Series to do much complaining. Overton, a Charleston native and Eastern Illinois University graduate, is the Indians' vice president for marketing and communications. He stopped by the Charleston Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament last week while visiting family. Overton said about his work time is spent on corporate sponsorships and part of the day working with radio and television partners.