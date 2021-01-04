Glancing Back for Jan. 4

MATTOON — Chief of Police Johnson and his men were active in December, and the result is 17 arrests, as follows: Intoxication, 6; warrants, 2; disorderly conduct, 3; burglary and larceny, 2; disturbing the peace, 2; transporting booze, 2. Quarantine was removed at seven homes and seven other homes were quarantined. The total number of arrests for the year 1920 was 348... MATTOON — The 5:45 p.m. train to Charleston has some unhappy ticket purchasers. Passengers who buy tickets say they have to stand because company employees with passes occupy all the seats. A great deal of ill feeling has been caused by the situation. Ticket purchasers say that while they are buying tickets, the pass holders hurry to the car and take all the seats... SHELBYVILLE — C.H. Belting, adviser for the Shelby County Farm Bureau, is making plans for a big wolf roundup along the Okaw River north of Shelbyville. It is expected that several hundred men and dogs will take part in the event set for Jan. 12. For several years wolves have been killing sheep and chickens on farms along the river. Much of the land where the wolves abound is rough and hilly and makes an ideal place for wild animals.