Glancing Back for Jan. 5: Charleston bride goes missing soon after wedding

MATTOON – Forty men, representing about 80 percent of the Broadway Avenue property owners between 14th and 19th streets, met with city officials last night for an informal discussion of the proposed plan to repave that portion of Broadway. Mayor Kizer and City Engineer Goetz presented the city’s proposal for repaving at a projected cost to the city and property owners of $41,352. The presentation received a mixed response from those in attendance. Some present stated the present pavement, even though 25 years old, is as good as when it was first laid. Others objected to the need for widening the street… CHARLESTON – An unusual and puzzling tangle has resulted from the marriage of Henry Bidle and Miss Gertrude Western, now Mrs. Bidle, performed yesterday afternoon at the home of Judge Harry Hannah. According to reliable sources, Miss Western and Ben Veach were engaged to be married but Bidle induced the young woman to marry him. Shortly after the wedding ceremony yesterday had been performed, the bride repented of her action and so informed Bidle. She soon was reported to be missing from her husband and has refused to return to him. Veach and Mrs. Bidle, it is said, have consulted attorneys in regard to having the marriage annulled.