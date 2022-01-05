Glancing Back for Jan. 5: Charleston bride goes missing soon after wedding

100 years ago,
Jan. 5, 1922
MATTOON – Forty men, representing about 80 percent of the Broadway Avenue property owners between 14th and 19th streets, met with city officials last night for an informal discussion of the proposed plan to repave that portion of Broadway. Mayor Kizer and City Engineer Goetz presented the city’s proposal for repaving at a projected cost to the city and property owners of $41,352. The presentation received a mixed response from those in attendance. Some present stated the present pavement, even though 25 years old, is as good as when it was first laid. Others objected to the need for widening the street… CHARLESTON – An unusual and puzzling tangle has resulted from the marriage of Henry Bidle and Miss Gertrude Western, now Mrs. Bidle, performed yesterday afternoon at the home of Judge Harry Hannah. According to reliable sources, Miss Western and Ben Veach were engaged to be married but Bidle induced the young woman to marry him. Shortly after the wedding ceremony yesterday had been performed, the bride repented of her action and so informed Bidle. She soon was reported to be missing from her husband and has refused to return to him. Veach and Mrs. Bidle, it is said, have consulted attorneys in regard to having the marriage annulled.
50 years ago, 1972
CHARLESTON – Officials of the new Trailmobile manufacturing plant presented a corporate check for $50,000 to the fund drive for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center yesterday. Lee Florea, plant manager, said the corporation “felt it their duty to take a place in the community.” The Trailmobile donation is among the larger single donations to the hospital fund drive. Florea said the donation does not include donations from employees of the semi-trailer manufacturer. Melvin C. Lockard, general fund drive chairman, said the total of contributions and pledges now stands at $2.7 million, topping the $2.5 million goal… CHARLESTON – Four inches of snow fell on the Coles County area yesterday afternoon, but no weather-related accidents were reported to Charleston police by early evening. Mattoon police had reports of three weather-related accidents. There were no injuries reported. Several vehicles did become stalled or stuck in the snow, however, and required pushes, police said.
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.