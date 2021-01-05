Glancing Back for Jan. 5

100 years ago,
Jan. 5, 1921
MATTOON — Twenty-five girls. One hundred girls. One thousand girls of Mattoon. This is the program of progress in the war on cigarettes. They have signed a pledge like this: "I solemnly promise not to keep company with a young man if he smokes cigarettes, and to use my influence against the habit." This movement started at the Christian Endeavor Society of the West Side Christian Church on Sunday with 25 pledges. It has grown till the number desiring to join has reached nearly 100. Promoters are now seeking to have a thousand girls of Mattoon take the vow... MATTOON — Officials of the American Express Company again failed to keep their word, and as a result the "old shack" which they designate as their "Mattoon plant," is to be torn down on Jan. 19. In a telegram, J.G. Shannon of Chicago, superintendent of the express company, said company officials will meet with Illinois Central Railroad represents on Thursday to decide on plans. Mattoon officials accused the express company of "too much parlaying and fine language and not enough real action." Mattoon has the largest volume of transfer freight of any express company office in the state outside of Chicago.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Eight Mattoon men have filed a permit to form a state-chartered bank in Mattoon. The bank is to be known as the Bank of Mattoon and is to be located on East Broadway, in or near the Cross County Mall shopping center now under construction. Organizers include Melvin Lockard, president of First National Bank of Mattoon; Jewell Dilsaver, attorney and a director of First National Bank of Mattoon; Richard Anthony Lumpkin, vice president of Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. and a director of First National Bank of Mattoon; Virgil R. Howell, president of Howell Asphalt; James L. Schaefer, president of Schaefer Oil Co.; James McBride, president of McBride's Express; Frank Ronchetti of Ronchetti Distributing; and Wilburt D. Walker, president of Wilb Walker Super Markets... CHARLESTON — The number of marriage licenses issued in Coles County during 1970 was more than twice the number of divorce actions filed in Circuit Court. County Clerk Harry Grafton said 522 marriage licenses were issued. According to records in the circuit clerk's office, 238 divorce suits were filed. In 1969, 514 marriage licenses were issued.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Snow score: Winter 2, Coles County 0. Another 5 inches — the second winter storm of the week — fell on the area yesterday, causing road crews to continue their round-the-clock efforts to clear the streets. Local weather observer Dalias Price said Coles County bore the brunt of the storm for the second time in three days. Yesterday's 5-inch snowfall followed the 10-inch snowstorm that came on Tuesday. Because yesterday's storm came with temperatures near 20 degrees, Price said the accumulation was more of a powder instead of an ice and snow combination... CHARLESTON — The year 1995 was an eventful one for weather. There was dry conditions and a near heat wave last summer after a wet spring. The area also had the always longed-for white Christmas. The average temperature for the year was 53.55 degrees, almost half a degree below normal, thus slowing talk about global warming, at least for the Coles County area, and just for this year, said Dalias Price, local weather observer. November was most out of line in temperature, nearly eight degrees below average for the month. August was warmest month of the year with 16 days of temps above 90, including two days topping the 100-degree mark.