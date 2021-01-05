Glancing Back for Jan. 5

MATTOON — Twenty-five girls. One hundred girls. One thousand girls of Mattoon. This is the program of progress in the war on cigarettes. They have signed a pledge like this: "I solemnly promise not to keep company with a young man if he smokes cigarettes, and to use my influence against the habit." This movement started at the Christian Endeavor Society of the West Side Christian Church on Sunday with 25 pledges. It has grown till the number desiring to join has reached nearly 100. Promoters are now seeking to have a thousand girls of Mattoon take the vow... MATTOON — Officials of the American Express Company again failed to keep their word, and as a result the "old shack" which they designate as their "Mattoon plant," is to be torn down on Jan. 19. In a telegram, J.G. Shannon of Chicago, superintendent of the express company, said company officials will meet with Illinois Central Railroad represents on Thursday to decide on plans. Mattoon officials accused the express company of "too much parlaying and fine language and not enough real action." Mattoon has the largest volume of transfer freight of any express company office in the state outside of Chicago.