Glancing Back for Jan. 6: Charleston couple completing Marine officer training

100 years ago,

Jan. 6, 1922

MATTOON – The Mattoon banks have received some of the new “peace dollars” that have recently been coined by the federal mints. The new dollar has a different form of Lady Liberty, and the word “Liberty” that appeared in the headpiece of the old dollar is written across the new ones and across the top of the head. On the reverse side appears a new form of the eagle. Instead of the wings being spread out, a side view of the bird is shown, clutching in its claws olive branches. “E Pluribus Unum” appears in place of “In God We Trust,” which is now on the face side. The banks are handing out one of the new coins as souvenirs, that is, of course, when you give back one of your old dollars in exchange… TUSCOLA – John M. Ernst, Charleston citizen and formerly one of the best known elevator operators in this section of the state, was sentenced to serve from one to 10 years in Chester penitentiary by Judge Sentel in Douglas County Circuit Court yesterday. Sentencing came after Sentel denied Ernst’s motion for a new trial. Ernst has 60 days to appeal. Ernst was charged with forging the signature of his wife to a $10,000 note, which the state maintains was a factor in the demise of the Arcola State Bank.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – John Kerry Mullaney of Mattoon has been indicted by a Coles County grand jury on five counts stemming from incidents in early November which include shooting at the home of Coles County State’s Attorney L. Stanton Dotson. Mullaney also was indicted for the burglary of the Walker Grain Elevator at Jones Switch the same night. Mullaney was implicated by David Furste of Mattoon, who allegedly told police that he and Mullaney had taken two shotguns owned by Mullaney and fired them at Dotson’s home. Mullaney and Furste both are serving sentences in state institutions on unrelated drug convictions… CHARLESTON – Jimmy Reynolds and his wife, Ann Louise, will be separated for several months beginning Sunday when he leaves for Quantico, Va., to start his basic training in Officer Candidate School of the U.S. Marine Corps. But they anticipate an October reunion because Ann Louise is scheduled to report to Quantico on June 20, and about 10 days after her husband receives his commission as a second lieutenant, Ann Louise hopes to repeat the process. The Reynolds have been married for four years and both are 1966 Charleston High School and 1971 Eastern Illinois University graduates. The husband and wife officer team idea was discussed with Marines Major George Ostermann, officer selection officer in the Marines’ Chicago office.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Coles County authorities are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old Mattoon man whose body was found over the weekend. The body of Shane R. Ellison was found by hunters about 4:30 p.m. Saturday under a bridge that runs over the Illinois Central Railroad tracks near County Road 400 North. Ellison was a student at Lake Land College. This marks the second murder in Coles County in two weeks. The body of a Charleston woman was found Dec. 21 at her residence... MATTOON - Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center has opened a new outpatient clinic in Mattoon. The Family Medical Center at 200 Richmond Ave., opened recently, consolidating the hospital’s physical therapy, pediatrics and family practices under one roof. The family practice department has three exam rooms and the building has the capacity to expand to eight doctors, according to Michael Huppe, director of clinic operations. He also is hopeful the clinic can add a dialysis center sometime this spring.

