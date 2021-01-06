Glancing Back for Jan. 6

100 years ago,
Jan. 6, 1921
MATTOON — A number of young men and boys of Mattoon who have become alarmed at the campaign started by the girls to boycott young men who smoke cigarettes and deprive them of their company until they abstain from the bait, have been doing some quiet thinking and come to the conclusion that they will not only join the reformers, but they will go the girls one better. A club is being formed to try to make the girls of today the "kind of girls our mothers were." Hereafter, all self-respecting members of the young men's organizations will refuse to keep company with girls who insist on wearing knee-length skirts. In other words, they must cover up the charms that nature has given them, if any. Another thing that will be taboo will be paint and rouge. The young men's slogan will be "Lips that touch rouge shall not touch mine." ... CHARLESTON — Dr. C.E. Kincade on Monday night sustained a loss estimated at between $4,000 and $5,000 when his office and barn at 725 Fourth St. in Charleston were destroyed by fire. Included in the loss was a Ford sedan car, which Dr. Kincade had owned but a short time. The fire was due to the explosion of some chemicals in the barn.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The number of fire calls answered by Mattoon firemen dropped in 1970 from the figure of the previous year and fire losses dropped substantially. Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars said there were 262 calls in 1970, with fire losses estimated at $107,344. In 1969 there were 278 calls and losses estimated at $333,780... CHARLESTON — In its early days Eastern Illinois University was called a normal school. The term "normal school," which was formerly used for teacher training colleges, was derived from the French phrase, "ecole normale," a teacher-training institution first established in France. It was intended to set a pattern, to establish a norm, after which all other schools would be modeled.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Local law enforcement agencies are beginning to register convicted sex offenders under requirements of a state law that went into effect the first of the year. The law requires Illinois' estimated 30,000 people convicted of a sex offense in the last 10 years to register their addresses with local police and notify them if they move. State Police figures indicate there are 37 convicted sex offenders in Coles County who will have to register. About five sex offenders have registered with Mattoon police. The Coles County Sheriff's Department has registered one offender while no one has reported to the Charleston Police Department thus far... MATTOON — Long before there was a Big Mac, there were Snappyburgers. Founded by LaVerne Knowles in Mattoon in 1934, Snappy Service restaurants served nickel hamburgers at locations in Charleston, Decatur and Paris, as well as at the Mattoon store. By 1961, Charleston had two Snappy Service restaurants, one at the southwest corner of the square and another on Lincoln Avenue where the Arby's restaurant now stands. The little restaurants sold several kinds of sandwiches, a breakfast special (bacon, eggs, toast and coffee for 65 cents) and a bowl of chili for 35 cents. Back in the early days of Snappy's a customer could get a hamburger and cup of coffee for a dime.