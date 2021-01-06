Glancing Back for Jan. 6

MATTOON — A number of young men and boys of Mattoon who have become alarmed at the campaign started by the girls to boycott young men who smoke cigarettes and deprive them of their company until they abstain from the bait, have been doing some quiet thinking and come to the conclusion that they will not only join the reformers, but they will go the girls one better. A club is being formed to try to make the girls of today the "kind of girls our mothers were." Hereafter, all self-respecting members of the young men's organizations will refuse to keep company with girls who insist on wearing knee-length skirts. In other words, they must cover up the charms that nature has given them, if any. Another thing that will be taboo will be paint and rouge. The young men's slogan will be "Lips that touch rouge shall not touch mine." ... CHARLESTON — Dr. C.E. Kincade on Monday night sustained a loss estimated at between $4,000 and $5,000 when his office and barn at 725 Fourth St. in Charleston were destroyed by fire. Included in the loss was a Ford sedan car, which Dr. Kincade had owned but a short time. The fire was due to the explosion of some chemicals in the barn.