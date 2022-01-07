Glancing Back for Jan. 7: Apollo Conference adds Mount Zion, Decatur Lakeview

100 years ago,

Jan. 7, 1922

MATTOON – Bert Conet, who was to have a preliminary hearing this morning on charges of maintaining a house of disorderly repute, agreed in Justice of the Peace Russell’s court to pay the costs of his trial and close his place of business permanently, provided the charges were not pressed. After consideration, State’s Attorney Fletcher agreed to this offer, which resulted in the charges being dropped. Following the announcement, a number of the members of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union who had gathered in the courtroom to hear the case, expressed such violent opposition of the state’s attorney’s stand that it was with difficulty that Fletcher was able to explain his course. Conet’s place gained a great deal of notoriety as being the gathering place of a gang of youthful burglars… MATTOON – The local recruiting office established here Dec. 1 by the air service school of Chanute Field at Rantoul was closed Thursday and Lt. Givens and Sgts. Lantz and Greenwood left for Rantoul. The local office furnished 107 enlistments, some of whom resided outside of Mattoon. Owing to the depression felt throughout the country, many young men just out of school were unable to secure work, and the opportunity to get into the air service mechanic school gives them an opportunity to learn a good trade.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – It isn’t easy to have a hilarious time while imbibing a dose of sound Christian theology, but Robert Short, author of “The Gospel According to Peanuts,” does just that. Short’s book was the No. 1 selling paperback of 1965 while his book, “The Parables of Peanuts,” was among the best sellers of 1969. Sponsored by the United Campus Ministry Center, Short will present “The Theology of Peanuts” at the Eastern Illinois University Lab School Auditorium Monday evening. Short has worked with Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz on a slide presentation that releases the philosophical and theological message lying just beneath the surface… CHARLESTON – Apollo Conference members met yesterday and voted unanimously to allow Decatur Lakeview and Mt. Zion to become members of the conference. The Apollo Conference was formed with just four schools – Charleston, Paris, Robinson and Newton. The additions will give the Apollo six teams. The new schools are expected to participate in all conference competitions for the 1972-73 school year if football schedules can be rearranged.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Authorities say a witness’s report of seeing suspicious items thrown into a trash bin led police to suspect three men of the murder of Shane R. Ellison, a Lake Land College student of Mattoon. Arrested yesterday were Marcus W. Douglas, 22, and Thomas L. Drum, 23, both of Mattoon. Police also are looking for Drum’s brother, Charles C. Drum, 26, of Mattoon. State’s Attorney Steve Ferguson said a person notified police of suspicions that three men in a pickup truck had thrown some items into a trash bin near the intersection of Sixth Street and DeWitt Avenue. A court document indicated that three men had put bloodied clothing into a plastic bag and deposited it into a trash bin… CHARLESTON – Suhrit Dey, Eastern Illinois University mathematics professor, has been invited as a guest speaker to universities in France, Spain and Italy. His speaking tour has continued for almost a month. Dey’s lectures focus on computational studies related to models of mathematical biology, chemical kinetics and high speed flows in aerodynamics. Dey is a native of India where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He obtained a doctorate in aerospace engineering from Mississippi State University.

