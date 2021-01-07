Glancing Back for Jan. 7

CHARLESTON — Probation Officer Paul Smith and Chief of Mattoon Police Johnson took five boys for arraignment before Coles County Judge J.P. Harrah for a series of offenses that are laid to their doors covering several months. The boys were Gail McDuffie, 10, charged with riding trains and truancy; Virgil Williams, 12, daylight robbery and truancy; Hubert Ashby, 10, delinquency; Earl McDuffie, accessory in robbery; and A. Anderson, 12, robbery. Among the charges are taking a revolver, rifle, searchlights and a woman's pocketbook. Another escapade charged to the boys was the stealing of milk bottles on 17th Street. These bottles were sold to grocery stores. ... MATTOON — A train of 60 cars that passed through the Big Four rail yards in Mattoon Tuesday afternoon had cars belonging to 30 different railroad companies, including cars from the Maine Central and the Boston and Maine, the Great Northern, the Louisville and Nashville, the Northern Pacific and others. A month's work of sending cars back to their home and in getting Mattoon yard cars back has not straightened things out by any means, and it will take months to get the transfers made.

MATTOON — The City of Mattoon has made another offer involving the possible purchase and demolition of the old Byers Hotel building in the 1600 block of Broadway. Mayor Morgan Phipps informed the owners the city is offering $50,000 for the building. The mayor said the offer is contingent on Operation Progress, the downtown development organization, paying the cost of demolition, and owners of stores along the 100 block of 17th Street, adjacent to the hotel, must remove the top floors and remodel the exterior of the remaining one story. The Byers Hotel building was built during the Civil War, in 1863, by brothers Charles and S.D. Dole... MATTOON — Pants are the coming thing for women this year, said Michael Bartlett, manager of the Mattoon Garment Co. Fashion designers and editors across the country apparently agree. This is why the local garment factory has devoted 60 percent of its production to pants this year. In addition to pants, however, the garment firm also manufactures a number of dresses under the labels of Vicky Vaughn, Toni Todd and Lady Laura. Mattoon Garment Co., with a current staff of 230 employees, was established in Mattoon in 1953.