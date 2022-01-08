Glancing Back for Jan. 8: Fire destroys Arcola broom plant

CHARLESTON – President Gilbert C. Fite pictured a grim outlook for Eastern Illinois University in 1972-73 if the institution must operate on the $16,634,762 budget recommended this week by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Fite emphasized that the budget is “totally inadequate” to serve a projected enrollment of 9,183 students with the same traditional quality. Fite said the IBHE staff made strong recommendations that EIU find cost-savings from within. That means, Fite said, the reduction of both faculty and administrative personnel… MATTOON – James Becker, Lake Land College agriculture instructor, is doing a research study of the characteristics of 400 Illinois junior college agriculture mechanics students enrolled in a junior college ag program during the 1967 fall semester. Schools included in Becker’s study are Lake Land, Wabash, Parkland, Danville and Spoon River junior colleges. The purpose of the study, Becker said, is to determine if training and occupational success in agriculture mechanics can be accurately predicted from student information available at the time of a student’s high school graduation.

CHARLESTON – The Charleston City Council last night voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that would restrict the location of adult entertainment establishments, such as book stores, cabarets and adult movie theaters and require them to obtain a conditional use permit from the Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning. Attorney Gregg Bonelli said his client, Mike Bickers, plans to sue the city. Bickers owns two topless dancing businesses, Capone’s, at 1100 18th St., and Panther Lounge, 1421 Fourth St. The city received a petition in November with more than 1,800 signatures opposing the adult entertainment businesses… ARCOLA – A broomcorn dryer apparently ignited a massive fire that destroyed the Warren Broom Co. plant yesterday. No one was injured, but the building at 107 W. Main, was a total loss. The fire began shortly after 3 p.m. yesterday. Firefighters were able to save the company’s warehouse just south of the destroyed building. Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Mattoon, Oakland and Tuscola. A section of U.S. Route 45 was closed off while firefighters fought the blaze. Thirty people are employed at the broom factory, but because the fire began at the end of the workday, only about 15 were still in the building at the time of the fire’s start. They were able to leave safely… MATTOON – A plan that includes three new elementary schools is scheduled to go to the Mattoon school board later this month. A special committee that spent about six months studying long-term school facility needs has a consensus on the plan for new elementary buildings. The initial cost estimate approaches $26 million. The project would require voter approval, including selling bonds for financing. The proposal includes three new elementary schools to house all of the kindergarten through fifth-grade students. An addition to the junior high would accommodate sixth grade and Mattoon High School would get some renovations.