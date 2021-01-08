Glancing Back for Jan. 8

CHARLESTON — Like an annoying houseguest who refuses to leave, Old Man Winter stuck around for the weekend, dumping three more inches of snow on the Charleston-Mattoon area. But not to worry, said local weather observer Dalias Price, warmer temperatures will force out the cold, windy weather by the middle of this week. The nearly week-long winter storms, which left 11 inches of snow on Jan. 3 and another five inches a day later means the area has already surpassed the yearly average of snowfall, and is the highest amount of snow Coles County has seen since 25 inches fell in January 1979... MATTOON — Attorney Jack E. Horsley has created an award for a Mattoon High School graduating senior in honor of his wife. The Mary Jane Horsley Award will be awarded to a student from each MHS graduating class for the nest 15 years. The award recipients will be selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, leadership, civic engagement and other factors. Mrs. Horsley, a Mattoon High School graduate, may be best known for researching and composing poetry for broadcast nightly on the "Interlude of Poetry" show aired on WLBH-FM radio. "Interlude" ran 365 nights a year from 1977 to 1992.