Glancing Back for Jan. 8

100 years ago,
Jan. 8, 1921
CHARLESTON — After hearing the charges against five boys taken to court yesterday, Coles County Judge Harrah sentenced two of them, Hubert Ashby, 10, and Virgil Williams, 12, to St. Charles School for Boys. A. Anderson was paroled to his parents on a showing that he had been attending school regularly since his last scrape. Gail and Earl McDuffie were paroled to their parents. There was no denial of charges on the part of the boys, without any apparent understanding that there was anything wrong in the crimes committed... MATTOON — There has been a remarkable movement of ties for repair work on the Illinois Central Railroad during the months of December and January. There were 38 carloads of railroad ties brought into Mattoon during the months of December and January. There were 38 carloads with 15,640 ties received here in December, and so far 27 carloads have come in this month. Last year a movement of 10,000 ties was considered heavy shipping.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Illinois Commerce Commission has denied a request that the Penn Central Railroad grade crossing at Logan Street be re-established. The ICC order said there are too many rail tracks involved at that crossing. The ICC said there are 13 tracks at the proposed crossing, including a main track, a passing track and 11 yard tracks. It said the estimated cost of establishing the crossing, including the installation of flashing lights, gates and crossings, would be $166,700... CHARLESTON — A spokesman for a Louisville, Ky., development firm has said that a shopping center containing 21 stores is "definitely going to be built" in Charleston in the near future. About half of the 110,000-square foot shopping center will be a W.T. Grant department store. The center will be located either on Lincoln Avenue (on property owned by Walt Reasor Jr.) or at the intersection of Lincoln and Illinois Route 130. For many months a sign reading "Future Site of Westgate Shopping Center" has been on the Reasor land.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Like an annoying houseguest who refuses to leave, Old Man Winter stuck around for the weekend, dumping three more inches of snow on the Charleston-Mattoon area. But not to worry, said local weather observer Dalias Price, warmer temperatures will force out the cold, windy weather by the middle of this week. The nearly week-long winter storms, which left 11 inches of snow on Jan. 3 and another five inches a day later means the area has already surpassed the yearly average of snowfall, and is the highest amount of snow Coles County has seen since 25 inches fell in January 1979... MATTOON — Attorney Jack E. Horsley has created an award for a Mattoon High School graduating senior in honor of his wife. The Mary Jane Horsley Award will be awarded to a student from each MHS graduating class for the nest 15 years. The award recipients will be selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, leadership, civic engagement and other factors. Mrs. Horsley, a Mattoon High School graduate, may be best known for researching and composing poetry for broadcast nightly on the "Interlude of Poetry" show aired on WLBH-FM radio. "Interlude" ran 365 nights a year from 1977 to 1992.