Glancing Back for Jan. 9: 400 fans on hand for Mattoon-Shelbyville hoops matchup

MATTOON – One hundred and six men in the car repair department of the Big Four Railroad returned to work this morning following a four weeks’ forced vacation due, it was said, to a slackening in the demand for work. In the list of men who returned to work this morning were 56 car men, 20 apprentices, 20 helpers, two painters, six laborers, one blacksmith and one blacksmith’s helper. There are still about 90 men in that department who have not been called back to work… MATTOON – Although playing a much better game than the night before, Mattoon High School was forced to accept another defeat Saturday night when the Shelbyville five won by a margin of 18-17. Despite the defeat, Mattoon came back in a manner gratifying to the supporters of the team, playing an entirely different game than that played in the 14-9 loss to Bethany on Friday. The game was replete with every thrill that goes to make a fast, snappy game and was attended by more than 400 fans, whose rooting took on the form of frenzy from the opening play to the close…. MATTOON – Sixty-three employees of the Illinois Central Railroad, 40 from the car department and 20 from the locomotive department, will be laid off indefinitely Wednesday afternoon, according to Master Mechanic Bell. The reason assigned for laying off the men was that business on the Indiana Division of the Illinois Central has shown a considerable decrease in receipts.