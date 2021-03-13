Glancing Back for Jan. 9: 400 fans on hand for Mattoon-Shelbyville hoops matchup

100 years ago,
Jan. 9, 1922
MATTOON – One hundred and six men in the car repair department of the Big Four Railroad returned to work this morning following a four weeks’ forced vacation due, it was said, to a slackening in the demand for work. In the list of men who returned to work this morning were 56 car men, 20 apprentices, 20 helpers, two painters, six laborers, one blacksmith and one blacksmith’s helper. There are still about 90 men in that department who have not been called back to work… MATTOON – Although playing a much better game than the night before, Mattoon High School was forced to accept another defeat Saturday night when the Shelbyville five won by a margin of 18-17. Despite the defeat, Mattoon came back in a manner gratifying to the supporters of the team, playing an entirely different game than that played in the 14-9 loss to Bethany on Friday. The game was replete with every thrill that goes to make a fast, snappy game and was attended by more than 400 fans, whose rooting took on the form of frenzy from the opening play to the close…. MATTOON – Sixty-three employees of the Illinois Central Railroad, 40 from the car department and 20 from the locomotive department, will be laid off indefinitely Wednesday afternoon, according to Master Mechanic Bell. The reason assigned for laying off the men was that business on the Indiana Division of the Illinois Central has shown a considerable decrease in receipts.
50 years ago, 1972
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1997
MATTOON – The Illinois Board of Higher Education has approved a $5.17 million construction recommendation for Lake Land College. The IBHE also recommended that Lake Land receive $5.78 million in operating funds for Fiscal 1998, a 9.95 percent increase over last year. The $5.17 million construction allocation would fund about 75 percent of the cost of a proposed classroom building to alleviate crowding on campus. The remaining 25 percent, or about $1.7 million, would have to be raised locally. The budget request now will go to Gov. Jim Edgar and the Legislature for approval… MATTOON – Non-emergency incidents can be reported to the Coles County 911 center once the system is working, but those calls will be to a regular seven-digit phone number. At yesterday’s meeting of the Coles County 911 Board, Carol Wagner, of Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co., said such calls can be made to the center’s non-emergency number. Jack Abrams, the 911 coordinator, said the center will eventually have non-emergency numbers with both Mattoon and Charleston prefixes… CHARLESTON – Officials at Eastern Illinois University say they are pleased with Lt. Gov. Bob Kustra’s recent appointment as chairman of the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Kustra was appointed by Gov. Jim Edgar as the IBHE’s chairman late last month. Kustra succeeds Arthur Quern, who died in a plane crash in October. EIU President David Jorns said Kustra is a good advocate for higher education and that he is looking forward to working with Kustra. Because Edgar and Kustra supported the IBHE’s Priorities Quality and Productivity initiative, Jorns said it seems likely that Kustra will continue some of Quern’s work.