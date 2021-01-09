Glancing Back for Jan. 9

CHARLESTON — A state agency has recommended that a new Coles County jail be built. The Bureau of Detention Facilities and Jail Standards of the Illinois Department of Corrections recommended that no more funds be spent on remodeling the county jail and that planning be undertaken to determine the size and type of jail best suited to serve Coles County. Facilities in the 90-year-old jail were rated as "unsatisfactory" during county grand jury inspections in 1968, 1969 and 1970... MATTOON — Vickie Lee Pygott will soon have yet another title. After being first runner-up in the 1969 Miss Coles County Fair Pageant, she became Miss Coles County Fair that November when Queen Linda Grosglass left the area for stewardess training. In January of 1970 she was named Miss Illinois County Fair. Next week she will return to Springfield to crown her successor as Miss Illinois County Fair. What's next? On Feb. 6, Miss Pygott will receive the title of Mrs. Joe Brocksmith as the two former Mattoon High School students plan to be married.

MATTOON — Tim Gover has mailed 1,500 letters and made more than 200 phone calls since July 1 to continue a long Rotary Club tradition of serving local communities as well as the entire world. Gover, a member of the Charleston Rotary Club and resident of Mattoon, is the governor of Rotary District 6490, which covers about 50 Rotary clubs in 23 counties in East-Central Illinois. Gover, who became governor on July 1, 1995, and will serve until this June 30, retired from Eastern Illinois University last May. His wife, Marilyn, also retired in May from Lake Land College. Since he took office, the Govers have traveled more than 10,000 miles to visit D6490 clubs and activities... MATTOON — The Cross County Mall Merchants Association has elected officers and board members for 1996. The board includes Jeff Lauderback, Elder-Beerman; Royce Bervig, J.C. Penney; Mike Witwicki, mall manager; Bev Pittman, El-Bee Shoe Store; President Mitch Ryherd, Walgreen's; Tina Warner, Glik's; Treasurer Mike Berlin, Good Sports; Duane Volk, Sears; Secretary Amie Thomas, Maurice's; Nancy Strong, Strong Real Estate; Vice President Debbie Breeze, House of Fabrics; and Susan Montgomery, JP's Sandwich Shop... BEMENT — Nancy Stiff passed around the credit to others after she became Illinois' fifth high school girls basketball coach to win 400 games. The milestone came Saturday night when the Lady Riders posted a 37-27 win over Bement. Stiff told her squad that the 400th win belonged to all the girls who have played for Arcola over the years. Stiff now is 400-113 in 23 seasons as Lady Riders coach.