Glancing Back for July 10

100 years ago,
July 10, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — A total of 26 Coles County girls are seeking the title of Miss Coles County Fair 1971. The winner will be crowned on the evening of Aug. 4 at the Coles County Fairgrounds. The new queen will succeed Jo Ann Higgins of Charleston, the reigning queen. The girls are preparing for the pageant under the guidance of Mrs. Jean Story of Charleston, pageant director, and Mrs. Terry Strain of Mattoon. Twelve of the contestants are from Mattoon, 11 contestants are from Charleston, two are from Oakland and one is from Ashmore... MATTOON — A heavy rain and thunderstorm dumped more than 1.2 inches of rain in two hours this morning and caused some interruptions in electrical service. The rain began about 6 a.m. and it was still raining at 8 a.m. Lightning struck a transformer in the 700 block of Lafayette Avenue and electrical service was interrupted for a time there. Power also was out in some rural areas... SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville teen is the first drowning victim at the new Lake Shelbyville. Bradley W. Donald, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Donald, was swimming at the city beach north of the dam on the west side of the lake. Shelby County Coroner Gilbert Brummerstedt said the youth and two friends were swimming about 150 feet from the shore when he apparently developed a cramp. His friends were unable to save him.
People are also reading…
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Three Mattoon schools will have an after-school program operated by the Mattoon Area YMCA beginning this fall. The Mattoon school board last night approved a contract that allows the YMCA to use Lincoln, Bennett and Franklin schools for the first year of the program. The Y will pay $25 per year per school to use the facilities, plus any items such as increased custodial expense. Superintendent Richard Berg said no taxpayer money is involved. The 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. program makes sense, Berg said, because of the number of families in which both parents work... CHARLESTON — Coles County now has a plan to address solid waste disposal, recycling, public education and related matters. Coles County joined with Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties to come up with the plan. It is estimated it will cost at least $60,000 a year to meet state requirements for recycling and other solid waste issues. A recent state mandate requires counties to develop a 25-year solid waste plan.