Glancing Back for July 10

CHARLESTON — A total of 26 Coles County girls are seeking the title of Miss Coles County Fair 1971. The winner will be crowned on the evening of Aug. 4 at the Coles County Fairgrounds. The new queen will succeed Jo Ann Higgins of Charleston, the reigning queen. The girls are preparing for the pageant under the guidance of Mrs. Jean Story of Charleston, pageant director, and Mrs. Terry Strain of Mattoon. Twelve of the contestants are from Mattoon, 11 contestants are from Charleston, two are from Oakland and one is from Ashmore... MATTOON — A heavy rain and thunderstorm dumped more than 1.2 inches of rain in two hours this morning and caused some interruptions in electrical service. The rain began about 6 a.m. and it was still raining at 8 a.m. Lightning struck a transformer in the 700 block of Lafayette Avenue and electrical service was interrupted for a time there. Power also was out in some rural areas... SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville teen is the first drowning victim at the new Lake Shelbyville. Bradley W. Donald, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Donald, was swimming at the city beach north of the dam on the west side of the lake. Shelby County Coroner Gilbert Brummerstedt said the youth and two friends were swimming about 150 feet from the shore when he apparently developed a cramp. His friends were unable to save him.