Glancing Back for July 11

100 years ago,
July 11, 1921
CHARLESTON — Fred Webster of Jackson, Mich., and Claude Wells and Alfred B. Nichols, both of Fort Wayne, Ind., the three bandits who made a spectacular escape from the Coles County jail Saturday afternoon, after having bound and gagged the jailer, Dan Williams, yet enjoy their liberty. They rode off into the country in the auto of Fred More, which they confiscated from the More residence at 10th and Monroe streets. The three bandits, originally charged with the theft of the L.B. Gibson automobile in Mattoon some weeks ago, had been confined to a single cell at the county jail. They took a heavy steel bar from the cell's steel bed and pried off pieces of the cell bars to make their escape... MATTOON — Manager Cal Crum, after the baseball game yesterday, called some of the Mattoon players together and announced that this was the last baseball game under his management. If there is another game on Thursday or on Sunday, it will not be under Crum's leadership. Manager Crum stated he has worked out a good series of games, worked up a good team and has given the city some good contests. The response from the public has not been sufficient to pay the expenses of the club and its players. Will S. Hendrix, secretary of the baseball organization, said there are only about 500 people who can be counted on regularly to attend the team's games and that is not enough to finance the team... MATTOON — The 66th anniversary of the establishment of the Mattoon Post Office will occur on Thursday this week. From the time of James M. True, the first postmaster in 1855, to the present, the business of the post office has steadily increased each year. Today it has reached the proportions of a post office of the first class.
50 years ago, 1971
25 years ago, 1996
SPRINGFIELD — An appellate court ruling this week could permit a fired Mattoon police officer to return to work. Officer Howard Carman was fired after a 1994 Police and Fire Board hearing which ruled that Carman didn't meet the city's requirement that employees reside inside the city limits. The appellate court ruled the city has selectively enforced the residency requirement. The city may appeal the decision by asking the appellate court to reconsider its decision or by appealing to the Illinois Supreme Court... URBANA — Like many of his legislative colleagues, state Sen. Harry "Babe" Woodyard has had a tough time trying to figure out how to work the new laptop computer given to every Illinois lawmaker this year. Woodyard, R-Chrisman, who represents Coles and other area counties, attended a University of Illinois workshop on the World Wide Web and other Internet computer features. "They are doing things that are just totally unbelievable to people of my generation," said Woodyard, age 66. "It's just mind-boggling."