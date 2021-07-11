Glancing Back for July 11

CHARLESTON — Fred Webster of Jackson, Mich., and Claude Wells and Alfred B. Nichols, both of Fort Wayne, Ind., the three bandits who made a spectacular escape from the Coles County jail Saturday afternoon, after having bound and gagged the jailer, Dan Williams, yet enjoy their liberty. They rode off into the country in the auto of Fred More, which they confiscated from the More residence at 10th and Monroe streets. The three bandits, originally charged with the theft of the L.B. Gibson automobile in Mattoon some weeks ago, had been confined to a single cell at the county jail. They took a heavy steel bar from the cell's steel bed and pried off pieces of the cell bars to make their escape... MATTOON — Manager Cal Crum, after the baseball game yesterday, called some of the Mattoon players together and announced that this was the last baseball game under his management. If there is another game on Thursday or on Sunday, it will not be under Crum's leadership. Manager Crum stated he has worked out a good series of games, worked up a good team and has given the city some good contests. The response from the public has not been sufficient to pay the expenses of the club and its players. Will S. Hendrix, secretary of the baseball organization, said there are only about 500 people who can be counted on regularly to attend the team's games and that is not enough to finance the team... MATTOON — The 66th anniversary of the establishment of the Mattoon Post Office will occur on Thursday this week. From the time of James M. True, the first postmaster in 1855, to the present, the business of the post office has steadily increased each year. Today it has reached the proportions of a post office of the first class.