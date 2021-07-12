Glancing Back for July 12

100 years ago,

July 12, 1921

MATTOON — Mayor William Hale Thompson of Chicago wrote a letter to Mattoon's mayor, George A. Kizer, and stated that a party of Chicago men would be in Mattoon this Thursday for a conference and exchange of ideas on the coming civic event and pageant being planned in the windy city. The letter failed to state how many men would be in the party, the nature of the entertainment that would please them and the length the party proposed to linger in Mattoon... MATTOON — The total number of June diseases of a communicable character in Mattoon, as compiled from the city health officer's reports, shows 17 cases. The cases include four scarlet fever, three chicken pox, eight whooping cough, one typhoid fever and one tuberculosis. Health Officer Richardson expressed much pleasure at the favorable turn that contagious diseases has taken in the city. During the early part of the month a severe contagion of smallpox swept Illinois... CHARLESTON — Residents of Charleston are suffering from a severe ice famine as families have been limited to 25 pounds of ice daily. The famine is due, it is said, to the limited capacity of the local ice plant and the extreme heat of the last few weeks. About two months ago an independent ice company opened for business in Charleston, but for some reason disbanded after a few weeks. For a number of years Charleston has had an ice famine in hot weather.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — A record summer enrollment at Eastern Illinois University marks another milestone in President Quincy Doudna's efforts to operate the university at full capacity on a year-round basis. The enrollment, topping 5,000 for the first time, is 5,055, compared to last summer's 4,774. Of this year's total, 4,060 students are enrolled in the regular 10-week quarter and 995 are enrolled in the eight-week graduate session. EIU's requirements for summer quarter admission are less rigid than for the traditional school year while a differentiated tuition plans makes summer school more affordable... CHICAGO — With nearly 30 Charleston residents in the stands at old Comiskey Park, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Marty Pattin tossed a four-hit 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox Sunday. The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce organized the outing and before the game delivered a notebook with letters and notes from more than 700 supporters in Pattin's hometown of Charleston. Pattin, named to the American League All-Star team, admitted the notebook "really revved me up." ... CHARLESTON — President Nixon yesterday released $60,000 in construction grants for the $42 million Lincoln Lake project in Coles County. Earlier this year the president froze public works spending, including $1.1 million allotted for Lincoln Lake. Of the total, $500,000 was earmarked for land acquisition. An additional $600,000 was approved by Congress to expedite construction.

25 years ago, 1996

SHELBYVILLE — At the halfway point of the summer swim season, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced the beaches at Lake Shelbyville are now open. Effective today, the beaches at Sullivan and at Dam West are open to swimmers with the water level still about 11 feet above normal summer pool. Heavy spring rains and high water levels have kept the beaches closed all spring season. Typically, the beaches are open from Memorial Day through Labor Day... TOLEDO — Cumberland High School FFA members fared well at the 68th annual Illinois FFA Convention. Members of the Cumberland FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team placed first in the state, as did FFA chapter member Bill Scott in swine production proficiency and in extemporaneous speaking. Scott is the son of Charles and Marilyn Scott... MATTOON — Both the Mattoon and Charleston fire departments recently donated $2,000 each to the Underwater Dive and Rescue Team for the purchase of a new boat. The donations total about two-thirds of the cost of a new boat. Contributions from other businesses and individuals are welcome. The Underwater Dive and Rescue Team recently assisted in the recovery of two Eastern Illinois University students who drowned at the Lake Charleston spillway.

