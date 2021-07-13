Glancing Back for July 13

100 years ago,

July 13, 1921

MATTOON — Nearly 700 men met at Bell's Woods southwest of Mattoon yesterday evening for the second community picnic where the real dutch lunch arranged by President W. Ernest Orndorff, with lavish disregard of expense in his abundant provision for many more than came out for the evening, was partaken of. The party included about 50 traveling men who had arranged their trips to Mattoon so as to take in the dutch lunch. "Bill" Simmons stirred up the boys when he led them in the familiar songs which stir up considerable local feeling. There were no speeches, as it was planned that everyone should have a feeling of relaxation, and that the outing should be a real refreshment from the hot hours of the busy days... MATTOON — W.E. Dole, Mattoon Township highway commissioner, is in high fettle after securing support of the county boards of Shelby, Moultrie and Coles counties for immediate work on the paving of the Big Four Trail from Pana to Paris. Passage of the resolution is still needed from the Christian and Edgar county boards. The Big Four Trail is intended to link Terre Haute and St. Louis by a road which follows the line of the Big Four Railroad and connecting Pana, Shelbyville, Mattoon, Charleston and Paris.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board was told last night that Phase I of the college campus south of Mattoon will be dedicated Sept. 12. Phase I was opened for classes last spring quarter. Gov. Richard Ogilvie was invited to attend, but his office sent a letter saying he would not be able to attend. In other business at the board meeting, trustees postponed a decision on salaries for employee groups other than instructors... MATTOON — New officers of the Toastmasters Club were installed yesterday during the club's meeting at the U.S. Grant Motor Inn. Officers include Chester Mercer, president; Howard Tingley, educational vice president; Eugene Aikman, administrative vice president; Gene Clark, secretary-treasurer; Leo Nelson, sergeant-at-arms; and J.N. Hendrix, past president. Ken Degler was installing officer.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — It takes 25 to 30 diapers and four cans of formula to keep the King triplets' bottoms dry and their tummies full. Born Feb. 29 to Dianne and Jody King of Mattoon, the triplets are two identical girls, Ashley Elaine and Courtney Lynn, and their brother, Joshua David. According to a medical journal, a spontaneous birth of triplets occurs only once in 10,000 births. Mr. and Mrs. King said they had planned on having three children, but they were surprised when they had all three at one time... MATTOON — Mel Johnson, a Mattoon native, has won the Sears stores top of the nation award for three years in a row as a Sears regional service manager in the Kansas City region which covers nine states. He recently was promoted to region service manager in Indianapolis. Johnson is a graduate of Mattoon High School and Eastern Illinois University. He began his career with the Mattoon Sears store in 1964. His wife, Rebecca, also is an MHS and EIU graduate.... ARTHUR — A Beatles tribute group will highlight a variety of musical acts at this year's Moultrie-Douglas Fair next week at the fairgrounds in Arthur. The Beatles tribute band "1964" which has performed throughout the Midwest for several years will be the main attraction next Saturday night. Other performers for the week include Paula Marohl and the Northern Lights, a country and gospel band, on Wednesday; Dr. Wu's Rock and Soul Review on Thursday and country/comedy group Two for the Show on Friday.

