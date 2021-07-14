Glancing Back for July 14

NEOGA — According to a message received today by Mr. and Mrs. L.T. Votaw of Neoga, the body of their soldier son, Cpl. Howard Russell Votaw, killed in the Battle of Argonne in France in 1918, is expected to arrive in Neoga next week. Cpl. Votaw was born in Lerna on Aug. 12, 1891. His family then moved to Neoga where he graduated from Neoga High School in 1908. He also graduated from Park College in Missouri and then took employment with the Darling Fertilizer Co. in Chicago before enlisting in the Marines in 1917. He sailed to France in February 1918 and met his death in action on Oct. 3, 1918... MATTOON — Although June and July have recorded some warm days, the thermometer says that today, July 14, has been the "hottest yet," and its accuracy will be borne out by the great mass of suffering humanity. The day started with the temperature hovering at almost 90 degrees and kept climbing until about 2 o'clock this afternoon, the thermometer showed 103 degrees. However, the weatherman has been kind enough to predict showers and cooler temperatures, which is enough to bring some relief... MATTOON — Richard Lumpkin left Mattoon this afternoon for New York, where he will join five college friends from Yale, and on Saturday will sail for a three-month tour of Europe. They will land in Southampton and visit England, France and Belgium and possibly other countries. Richard graduated last month from Yale.