Glancing Back for July 14

100 years ago,
July 14, 1921
NEOGA — According to a message received today by Mr. and Mrs. L.T. Votaw of Neoga, the body of their soldier son, Cpl. Howard Russell Votaw, killed in the Battle of Argonne in France in 1918, is expected to arrive in Neoga next week. Cpl. Votaw was born in Lerna on Aug. 12, 1891. His family then moved to Neoga where he graduated from Neoga High School in 1908. He also graduated from Park College in Missouri and then took employment with the Darling Fertilizer Co. in Chicago before enlisting in the Marines in 1917. He sailed to France in February 1918 and met his death in action on Oct. 3, 1918... MATTOON — Although June and July have recorded some warm days, the thermometer says that today, July 14, has been the "hottest yet," and its accuracy will be borne out by the great mass of suffering humanity. The day started with the temperature hovering at almost 90 degrees and kept climbing until about 2 o'clock this afternoon, the thermometer showed 103 degrees. However, the weatherman has been kind enough to predict showers and cooler temperatures, which is enough to bring some relief... MATTOON — Richard Lumpkin left Mattoon this afternoon for New York, where he will join five college friends from Yale, and on Saturday will sail for a three-month tour of Europe. They will land in Southampton and visit England, France and Belgium and possibly other countries. Richard graduated last month from Yale.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Some 400 guests were at a wedding reception in Geneso, Ill., when what was scheduled to be dinner and dancing turned into an unexpected "pool party." Mr. and Mrs. Fred Peterson and Mr. and Mrs. John Schomaker, all of Mattoon, were at the reception Saturday when a flash flood began to engulf the reception hall. By the time people got to their cars, the vehicles already were partially submerged. People formed a human chain to help everyone walk about 100 feet through a rapid current to safety on top of an adjacent hill. People were stranded there until after 1 a.m. Sunday. About 50 cars of guests were completely under water. No one was reported injured... MATTOON — The Mattoon school board last night approved changes to the football program for grades seven through nine. Harry Gaines, athletic director, told the board the Jefferson and Central junior high ninth grade football teams will be combined and be known as the Mattoon freshman team. Bloice Bess, Mattoon High School head coach, will be in charge of the program and John Henry will be the coach. Assistant coaches for the freshman team will be John Bonic at Jefferson and Joe Helbling at Central.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.