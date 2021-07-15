Glancing Back for July 15

100 years ago,

July 15, 1921

MATTOON — Walter F. George and a party of three, representing Mayor William Hale Thompson of Chicago, arrived in Mattoon about 3 o'clock yesterday afternoon on a boosting tour for the Pageant of Progress in Chicago July 20-Aug. 14. Owing to the fact that Mr. George and his party were several hours behind schedule it was found inconvenient to remain in Mattoon for more than one hour, leaving soon for Charleston, Paris and Marshall. It is claimed by Mr. George that the Pageant of Progress is to be quite the biggest thing attempted in Chicago for several years... TUSCOLA — The Tuscola review newspaper reports that one of the best roads in the country at the present time is the section of the Egyptian Trail between Tuscola and Mattoon. Arcola, Humboldt and Mattoon townships have oiled the roads about 16 feet wide and they are well graded and smooth as a floor. Little dust is stirred up by cars which pass over the highway.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Today was the state-imposed deadline for Mattoon to issue about $5.5 million in sewer bonds — but no bonds have been issued. In April, the Illinois Pollution Control Board ordered Mattoon to issue, by July 15, enough bonds to finance a major sewer system improvement. The city has employed a Decatur engineering firm to begin plans for a sewer project. Mayor Morgan Phipps said the city has filed a court appeal of the pollution board's order... MATTOON — The Association of Commerce has suggested that an unofficial head count be taken in Mattoon to determine whether $8,000 be spent on an official recount of the 1970 census. Jerry Biggs, A of C managing secretary, said several civic groups and individuals are willing to take the unofficial census. The official 1970 census figure of 19,681 population in Mattoon was considerably below what many city officials had hoped for. Biggs noted that any increase in the official population would bring in substantial amounts of additional state and federal funds for Mattoon.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Progress on Coles County's 911 system is going well and the system should be active by early winter, the system coordinator says. It's been about three years since Coles voters approved a $1.95 monthly telephone bill surcharge to pay for the system. Jack Abrams, the 911 system coordinator, said the time it's taken is unusual. Coles County's system will be what's known as "enhanced 911," which features a computer system that will track and display the address of a 911 caller and will aid in dispatching a response team... MATTOON — Several incidents of broken or damaged windows were reported in Mattoon over the weekend. A window at Central National Bank, 14th and Broadway, and a window at First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust, 1515 Charleston Ave., both were broken. Other window damage was reported at the Subway restaurant, 1502A Lake Land Blvd.; First Assembly of God church, 1101 Prairie; and at Rabens Tire Co., 1300 Broadway Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0