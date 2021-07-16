Glancing Back for July 16

100 years ago,

July 16, 1921

CHARLESTON — Raymond "Bud" Bennett, aged 23 years, son of Mr. and Mrs. O. Roger Bennett, employed at the Ward Ice Cream Factory and Bottling Works, about 5:30 o'clock Thursday afternoon received a badly mangled and bruised right leg as the result of being drawn into a rapidly moving ice crusher. The young man's leg from the ankle to his hip was torn and punctured by large steel spikes fastened to the revolving cylinder. The young man, bleeding profusely, was taken to the hospital where the wound required between 50 and 100 stitches to close the most serious cuts... PARIS — The Rev. James Ahern of Hume and formerly of Mattoon, who was arrested several days ago on charges of assault and battery, pleaded guilty and was fined $5 and costs in Judge Coffman's court. Charges against the Catholic priest were preferred by John Beall who declared the Rev. Father Ahern hit him on the nose. Father Ahern asserted that Beall had said he was intoxicated and asked to meet him at the rectory to straighten out the affair. Beall said he asked if such a report were true. It was at this time that Beall declared that Father Ahern hit him.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Staff salaries at Eastern Illinois University have been temporarily frozen by the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities as the result of budget cuts. Eastern Illinois University's 1971 operating budget will be $15.6 million, down about $800,000 from the current budget. The freeze on salaries will remain in effect until the fiscal 1972 appropriations can be analyzed. The board also continued the EIU program in which students are assessed $2 per student to assist economically deprived students. In the past year 136 grants were awarded averaging $344 per student... TUSCOLA — The Douglas County Board this week approved a resolution opposing the proposed Lincoln Lake south of Charleston. The statement contends that 15,000 acres of land in Douglas County would be flooded and the lake would damage recent improvements in drainage there. Lincoln Lake has been proposed by the Wabash Valley Association as needed for flood control, drinking water supply and recreation use... TOLEDO — W. Scott Everhart, owner of the Everhart and Everhart title business in Toledo, was elected president of the Illinois Land Title Association at the organization's recent annual meeting in Chicago. The association is a federation of land title companies which maintain indexes on all matters of land records. Everhart became affiliated with his father, the late M.C. Everhart, in the title business in 1946. His father retired in 1964.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — United Paperworkers Union officials and members said their return to the Trailmobile truck trailer manufacturing plant has been relatively simple and surprisingly welcome. For the first time since they were locked out more than five months ago, 519 workers — less than half of the union's 1,200 members — returned to the plant yesterday. Union members said some of the machinery needed maintenance and there were shortages of some parts needed for building trailers. Union local President Gary Collins said the mood was positive and could become even more upbeat if more Trailmobile workers are called back... CHARLESTON — A recommendation for a 9.4 percent increase in Eastern Illinois University's operating budget has been approved by the Board of trustees. The $5.7 million recommended increase would raise EIU's budget to $66.9 million. The recommendation now goes to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Part of the money in the proposed budget would fund a 7 percent pay increase for all university employees... ARTHUR — Cassie Lutz of Hindsboro was named Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen last night on the opening day of the fair. Named first runner-up among the 10 contestants was Meredith Schable of Atwood. Second runner-up and Miss Congeniality was Dianna Black of Lovington. Named Little Miss Moultrie-Douglas was Jessica Bosch, 4-year-old daughter of Phil and Denise Bosch.

