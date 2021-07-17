Glancing Back for July 17

100 years ago,
July 17, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Regional Planning Commission must be reorganized or a new commission established by Oct. 1, according to Roger Barry, executive director of the commission. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that at least two-thirds of the commission be made up of elected officials such as mayors, commissioners or county board members. Funds for projects such as the proposed sewage treatment facilities in Mattoon could be withheld by HUD if the guidelines are not met... MATTOON — A breakdown of the 1970 Census figures reveals that of the 19,681 population of Mattoon, 10,477 are females and 9,234 are males. The racial breakdown is 19,513 white people, 154 black residents and 14 people in other categories. The figures show that females outnumber males by 1,213 and most of this difference is in the 60 and older age category. In the 60 and over age group, Women outnumber men by 834 in that age bracket... SHELBYVILLE — More than 81,000 people used the Lake Shelbyville facilities during the three-day July 4 weekend, according to Larry Meier, reservoir manager. There were 630 campsites used, compared with 482 used over the Memorial Day weekend.
25 years ago, 1996
TUSCOLA — The Douglas County Sheriff's Department announced yesterday that officers have arrested two adult brothers and a juvenile in connection with the January firebombing of the state's attorney's office in the courthouse. Howard W. Wilson, 21, Robert M. Wilson, 18, and an unidentified juvenile face several charges for allegedly tossing several firebombs through a window of the state's attorney's office at the courthouse in Tuscola the night of Jan. 9. More than $250,000 damage was done to the building. In addition to several agencies investigating, Sheriff John Chambers credited a tip from the Douglas County Crimestoppers program for leading to the arrests... MATTOON — Water rates for an "average" Mattoon customer will increase about $6 a month over the next two years. The "average" customer pays about $11.70 a month now for water. That would increase to $14.47 beginning in September and then to $17.67 a month beginning with bills in September 1967... MATTOON — Several area youngsters attended the beginning fishing class, called Hook, Line and Sinker," at Lake Land College's Summer College for Kids program. Those attending were Matt Janes, Jeff Janes, Corey Vail, Scott Kinney, Neil Purdy, Josh Miller and Tyler Ferguson. Neil Purdy won the trophy for hooking the largest fish and Scott Kinney won a trophy for landing the most fish. The trophy and plaque were donated by D to Z Sports. Armstrong Bait and Tackle donated merchandise discounts and free gifts to participants.