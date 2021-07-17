Glancing Back for July 17

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Regional Planning Commission must be reorganized or a new commission established by Oct. 1, according to Roger Barry, executive director of the commission. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that at least two-thirds of the commission be made up of elected officials such as mayors, commissioners or county board members. Funds for projects such as the proposed sewage treatment facilities in Mattoon could be withheld by HUD if the guidelines are not met... MATTOON — A breakdown of the 1970 Census figures reveals that of the 19,681 population of Mattoon, 10,477 are females and 9,234 are males. The racial breakdown is 19,513 white people, 154 black residents and 14 people in other categories. The figures show that females outnumber males by 1,213 and most of this difference is in the 60 and older age category. In the 60 and over age group, Women outnumber men by 834 in that age bracket... SHELBYVILLE — More than 81,000 people used the Lake Shelbyville facilities during the three-day July 4 weekend, according to Larry Meier, reservoir manager. There were 630 campsites used, compared with 482 used over the Memorial Day weekend.