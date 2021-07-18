Glancing Back for July 18

100 years ago,
July 18, 1921
MATTOON — H.O. Black, who has been principal of Mattoon High School for the past eight years, has been selected by the board of education for the position of superintendent of the Mattoon schools. He will take the place of Superintendent Wiley, who resigned to take the superintendency at Elkhart, Ind. Mr. Black assumes his new duties immediately, making plans for the reopening of schools in September. Mr. Black came to Mattoon eight years ago as an 11th grade instructor. When Mr. Wiley was promoted from principal to superintendent, Mr. Black followed him in the high school position... CHARLESTON — An employee of the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College, has been mentioned in the fraud case concerning the state examinations for dentists and pharmacists. E.F. Erler, registrar at the EI State Teachers College, is the brother of Cassius Erler, inspector for the state department of registration and education, according to the state director, has admitted obtaining dental and medical questions for the June examination and made them available six days prior to holding the state exams. Director W.H.H. Miller says he has evidence that $935 was collected in advance for the June exams. E.F. Erler of Charleston, formerly cashier in the registration department, told Director Miller that he sent the questions to his brother in Chicago but there was no agreement on money being exchanged.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Lake Land College is experiencing growing pains. Since 1988, enrollment at Lake Land has increased by 32 percent. Though the numbers are helping the college reduce a budget deficit, they also are creating space problems. The campus, built in 1968, was designed to house 2,200 students, said Pam Crisman, Lake Land's public relations coordinator. Total enrollment reached 5,500 last fall. Lake Land is on a waiting list for the state's capital spending, which would fund 75 percent of building costs. Lake Land would be required to pay the remaining 25 percent, either through a fund-raising campaign or going to voters in the 15-county district with a referendum... MATTOON — The Mattoon office of Central Illinois Public Service Co. will no longer be open for payment of bills after Sept. 13. The closing is to help the company reduce costs while maintaining its commitment to provide safe reliable energy, said a company official. Customers may pay bills by mail or through an automatic deduction from a customer's bank account. Payments also may be made at several area banks.