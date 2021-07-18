Glancing Back for July 18

MATTOON — H.O. Black, who has been principal of Mattoon High School for the past eight years, has been selected by the board of education for the position of superintendent of the Mattoon schools. He will take the place of Superintendent Wiley, who resigned to take the superintendency at Elkhart, Ind. Mr. Black assumes his new duties immediately, making plans for the reopening of schools in September. Mr. Black came to Mattoon eight years ago as an 11th grade instructor. When Mr. Wiley was promoted from principal to superintendent, Mr. Black followed him in the high school position... CHARLESTON — An employee of the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College, has been mentioned in the fraud case concerning the state examinations for dentists and pharmacists. E.F. Erler, registrar at the EI State Teachers College, is the brother of Cassius Erler, inspector for the state department of registration and education, according to the state director, has admitted obtaining dental and medical questions for the June examination and made them available six days prior to holding the state exams. Director W.H.H. Miller says he has evidence that $935 was collected in advance for the June exams. E.F. Erler of Charleston, formerly cashier in the registration department, told Director Miller that he sent the questions to his brother in Chicago but there was no agreement on money being exchanged.