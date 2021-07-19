Glancing Back for July 19

100 years ago,

July 19, 1921

MATTOON — A cooling shower yesterday evening relieved somewhat the terrible conditions which had prevailed for several days. The temperature, which reached 103 degrees both on Friday and Sunday has hovered around the 100-degree mark for several days. However, the rain brought the temperature down to near the 80-degree mark. Mattoon received .71 of an inch of rain, which was of sufficient depth to be of immense value to the growing corn crop. Chicago weather officials have said the month of July thus far has been the hottest month experienced by that city in the last 50 years... MATTOON — The office manager of the Brown Shoe Company's Mattoon plant has been named and he arrived in Mattoon yesterday. He is A.M. Viehman, who comes from Sligo, Mo. Mr. Viehman has charge of the company's business office and stock room. Miss A. Stack has come from St. Louis to serve as forewoman. She will have charge of the girls who work in the factory. The Association of Commerce has a list of about 250 applicants to work in the factory... CHARLESTON — Mrs. Percy Whittemore, widow of the late Percy Whittemore of Charleston, remarried her first husband, Edward Hall, a few days ago. A few years ago the Halls were divorced and the husband went to Long Beach, Calif. Mrs. Hall then married Mr. Whittemore and he died here a few months ago. His widow then went to Long Beach and married her former husband.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Three people were killed and four others injured in a flaming one-car accident near Mattoon early today. The dead were identified as Mrs. Shirley Johnson, 24, of Lockport, driver of the car, and two of her children, Ray, 4, and Randy, 1. Three other children and her husband, Robert Johnson, 26, of Lockport, were admitted to Mattoon Memorial Hospital. Dan O'Dell, deputy Coles County coroner, said the accident occurred on Interstate 57 about two miles south of Illinois Route 16 about 5:30 a.m. Mrs. Johnson apparently feel asleep at the wheel and the car left the roadway and struck a large road sign... CHARLESTON — Heavy earth-moving equipment has begun leveling the site of the $2 million Westgate Shopping Center on West Lincoln Avenue. The complex, containing approximately 125,000 square feet under roof, will be located on 13 acres of land west of and south of the Reasor Corp. office building at the corner of University Drive and Lincoln. Ground has been broken for the shopping center's anchor store, a W.T. Grant department store. The site is expected to house 18 to 25 stores and it should be completed by the beginning of 1972... DURHAM, N.C. — John Craft, instructor at Eastern Illinois University and a member of the Chicago Track Club, traveled 54 feet, 1¾ inches to win the triple jump competition and help the American men post a 111-78 triumph over Pan Africa in the U.S.-Pan African Games.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — The Internal Revenue Service isn't buying a Charleston man's argument that he hasn't paid federal taxes for several years because tax laws don't apply to him. The IRS this month seized two vehicles from Warren L. Willard of Charleston for failure to pay more than $32,000 in back taxes. The vehicles are to be auctioned next week. Hayes said he's been investigating the tax code and believes the individual tax return, taxes on wages and use of the 1040 form don't apply to him. Willard has filed a complaint in Coles County Circuit Court asking the Coles state's attorney to sue the IRS... SULLIVAN — Hydro-Gear, a manufacturer of parts for lawn and garden tractors, is expanding for the third time since it opened in 1991. The company in Sullivan is building a 65,000-square foot addition and will be installing three new assembly lines this fall. Terry Larson, Hydro-Gear director of operations, said employee levels should grow by about 20 percent. Riding mowers once required gear shifts. Larson said Hydro-Gear equipment enables mowers to run at full speed for optimum cutting blade speed and variable shifting without use of a clutch.

