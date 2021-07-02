Glancing Back for July 2

100 years ago,

July 2, 1921

MATTOON — Flames at an early hour this morning destroyed what was known as the Bresee factory building, located just south of 18th Street at the intersection with Marion Avenue, entailing a loss of $25,000 to $30,000. The fire was not discovered until it was well underway. In addition to the building, the fire losses also include automobiles, horse-drawn hearses, farm machinery and the Cox and Myers auto painting and repair business. Fire Chief Weaver blames the blaze on spontaneous combustion of paints, oils and varnishes kept by the painting business as yesterday was one of the hottest days of the season... CHARLESTON — An enterprising taxi driver has placed his cab line in direct competition with the street car in carrying passengers to and from the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College at a rate that is one cent below the fare charged by the street car. The taxi service at 5 cents fare started early this week and the taxi man has plenty of business. He has fixed his schedule so that he is always in advance of the street car.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — A contract between the Illinois Department of Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers calling for the creation of 6,200 acres of recreation facilities for Lincoln Lake is expected to be signed this month. The plan calls for four separate recreational areas. They include 2,700 acres at Fox Ridge State Park with camping facilities; 1,900 acres at Lincoln Log Cabin State Park with picnic areas, boat launching ramps and a motel; Indian Creek, between Indian Creek and Kickapoo Creek, will consist of 1,200 acres with boat ramps, picnic areas and ball fields; and 220 acres below the Lincoln Lake dam site for fishing and boat ramps... CHARLESTON — H. Ogden Brainard, Charleston attorney and immediate past president of the Illinois State Bar Association, will be the guest of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at a garden party July 21 at Buckingham Palace in London. He will be part of a delegation from the American Bar Association... MATTOON — Although his onion ring business is thriving, Herb Horn says there are tear-jerking aspects to the enterprise. Horn, who operates Horn's Frozen Foods in Mattoon, told the Mattoon Kiwanis Club yesterday, with tongue in cheek, "If you come to our factory you'll sure cry." Horn's employs about 50 people and has been in business in Mattoon about 11 years. The plant uses Western onions, Horn said, because they are sweeter and larger than most onions and makes prettier rings. The plant uses about 8,000 pounds of onions a day to make its variety of frozen products.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — After 162 days of being locked out of their jobs, Trailmobile workers ratified a new contract yesterday and may be back in the truck trailer manufacturing plant as early as next week. Seventy percent of 792 members voted for the three-year contract, which includes an 18-cent an hour wage increase, effective immediately, and 20 cents an hour increases each of the next two years, a 401k retirement plan and a freeze in medical insurance copayments. While acknowledging the new contract isn't perfect, local union President Gary Collins said the proposal was the best the union has seen since the Jan. 21 lockout... MATTOON — An even bigger world's biggest bagel will be part of the attractions in the 1996 Bagelfest Parade. The parade will lead the way to the unveiling of the record-breaking world's largest bagel. The parade begins at Peterson Park at 6 p.m. July 26. It will move west on Broadway Avenue to 17th Street. There, the opening ceremony featuring the unveiling of the world's biggest bagel will be held.

