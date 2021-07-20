Glancing Back for July 20

100 years ago,

July 20, 1921

MATTOON — Through revelations made at last night's Mattoon City Council meeting, City Attorney Powell is expected to begin prosecution of the Polar Ice Co. or the Mattoon Refrigerating Co., or both, on the grounds that the ice being sold by these companies is not full weight. Alderman Boyle of the Fifth Ward said that a cake of ice sold to him by Polar Ice, which is said to buy some ice from Mattoon Refrigerating, was supposed to weigh 50 pounds, but when weighed by Mrs. Boyle it tipped the scales at only 34½ pounds. The alderman also stated the ice this year is improperly frozen, having large "snowy places" in almost every cake... CHARLESTON — A peculiar situation has arisen in the matrimonial venture of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Spencer, who were married by Justice of the Peace Perry Grove July 12, when a former husband of Mrs. Spencer arrived in Charleston Monday to see one of his children. He did not know that his wife was now married to another man. The arrival of the former husband, who Mrs. Spencer believed to be dead, caused quite a commotion in the Spencer home. Attorneys determined the only solution to the matrimonial triangle was the filing of divorce proceedings against the former husband and then Mr. and Mrs. Spencer could visit some other state and be married. Mrs. Spencer says she was married to the other man, and about four years ago he is said to have deserted her and the children. About a year ago, she said she received a letter from her father informing her that her husband was dead.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board voted last night to name the college library in honor of President Virgil H. Judge. Robert Johnston, board secretary, reported that a building-naming committee unanimously recommended that the library be named for Judge, who was selected the college's first president before classes began in temporary facilities in 1967. Previously, Judge was superintendent of Mattoon schools. The official name of the library will be the Virgil H. Judge Learning Resource Center... MATTOON — The Ned Gullion family of Cooks Mills ran into trouble at home plate, first base and on the golf course last week. The Gullions watched as three sons went to the hospital for a variety of sports injuries. It all began last Monday when 15-year-old David Gullion, playing in the Babe Ruth district tournament at Carmi, suffered a broken arm in a home plate collision with the catcher. Jerry Gullion, David's younger brother, playing in the city Babe Ruth League on Thursday, tripped on the first base bag and broke his leg. Then, on Friday, Jack Gullion, 17, was playing golf at the Rogala Golf Course when he was knocked out cold hen he was struck in the head by an errant drive by another golfer. He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital where he regained consciousness the next night... SHELBYVILLE — Tom Brachbill has been named head football coach at Shelbyville High School replacing Verlon Myers, who resigned to take the head football coaching job at Newton. Myers is a former Charleston and Eastern Illinois University standout. Brachbill was an assistant coach under Myers.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Although Tommy Dorsey died in 1956, the big band sounds of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra live on. Led by Buddy Morrow, a former trombonist for Dorsey's orchestra, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra will give a swingin' kickoff to Bagelfest with a Tuesday evening concert at Peterson Park. The concert, sponsored by Consolidated Communications, the Journal Gazette and K.C. Summers, is free. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for seating... ARCOLA — Economic development is looking up for this Douglas County community. At least three companies recently have committed to locating in the industrial park purchased by the Arcola Foundation, according to a news report. The foundation was formed 15 years ago and its endowment has grown to almost $4 million, the report said. At least six companies have located in the industrial park and others are considering... MATTOON — Fourteen businesses and individuals have donated funds to the Lake Land College Foundation to be used for scholarships for deserving students. More than $14,000 has been donated for scholarships which will assist area students studying in fields such as electrical engineering, technical fields, nursing, accounting and civil engineering.

