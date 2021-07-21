Glancing Back for July 21

MATTOON — The first car of 1921 Oklahoma broomcorn has reached Mattoon, being received by J.O. Reynolds and Co. There are about 12 tons in the shipment, which is said to be of superior grade. The prevailing price for this grade of brush at the place where it is grown is from $90 to $120. The Oklahoma season is almost six weeks earlier than the Illinois season. It is stated that the first cuttage of brush in this section will be about Aug. 5. The continued dry weather augers well for broomcorn, though it is highly injurious for other crops. Broomcorn of the highest quality is made in seasons like this one... MATTOON — The boys of the Mattoon Fire Department, growing somewhat tired of the talking machine, have a new form of amusement — a parrot. The bird was presented to the fire department by Kenneth Holmes, in whose home it has been cared for for 15 years. Polly has an excellent command of the English language, being able to use many words and an unusually large number of connected sentences. It is needless to state that she will be well cared for in her new abode.