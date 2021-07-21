Glancing Back for July 21

100 years ago,
July 21, 1921
MATTOON — The first car of 1921 Oklahoma broomcorn has reached Mattoon, being received by J.O. Reynolds and Co. There are about 12 tons in the shipment, which is said to be of superior grade. The prevailing price for this grade of brush at the place where it is grown is from $90 to $120. The Oklahoma season is almost six weeks earlier than the Illinois season. It is stated that the first cuttage of brush in this section will be about Aug. 5. The continued dry weather augers well for broomcorn, though it is highly injurious for other crops. Broomcorn of the highest quality is made in seasons like this one... MATTOON — The boys of the Mattoon Fire Department, growing somewhat tired of the talking machine, have a new form of amusement — a parrot. The bird was presented to the fire department by Kenneth Holmes, in whose home it has been cared for for 15 years. Polly has an excellent command of the English language, being able to use many words and an unusually large number of connected sentences. It is needless to state that she will be well cared for in her new abode.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — William D. Warner Jr. today was named chairman of the public information committee of the $2.5 million building fund campaign for the new Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Warner is vice president of Warner's Office Equipment Co. in Mattoon. The purpose of the campaign is to raise $2.5 million from local and area residents to finance part of the $11 million cost of the new hospital to be built along Illinois Route 16 between Charleston and Mattoon... CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council voted 3-2 last night to table until Aug. 3 a proposal to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. Voting to table the proposal were Mayor Max Cougill and Commissioners Leonard Durham and Wayne Lanman. Commissioners Wayne Seeley and Bud Adkins voted against the motion. Last week, 17 liquor license holders in Charleston submitted a petition requesting that the council allow taverns to be open on Sundays. Seeley presented petitions that he said contained the signatures of more than 900 people opposing Sunday sales... SAN DIEGO — Bill Tate, former Mattoon High School and University of Illinois football standout, has been named assistant athletic director at San Diego State University. Tate was head football coach at Wake Forest University for five years before resigning after the 1968 season. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Tate of Mattoon.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.