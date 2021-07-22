Glancing Back for July 22

100 years ago,

July 22, 1921

MATTOON — Lawrence Scott Riddle, who was killed in action in October 1918 during the world war, will have a column in the new University of Illinois stadium dedicated to his honor, according to a plan where columns will be erected to each of the 183 Illini alumni and students who were killed in the war in Europe. In addition to the memorial columns, each of the 75,000 seats in the mammoth new structure may be dedicated to soldiers and sailors of the state and university who fought in the war. It is expected that $1.5 million will be pledged this fall in the nationwide campaign for building funds with $700,000 already raised... ARCOLA — Mrs. Ruth Chittenden of Arcola has deeded her farm of 160 acres to Grover C. Ennis of Champaign, an Illinois Central Railroad brakeman, who saved her life recently, thereby disinheriting her son Marion, her only child. Mrs. Chittenden explained that Marion had threatened her and she had to have him placed under a peace bond, while Ennis saved her life, "so I thought I would give the farm to him." Mrs. Chittenden recently crossed the tracks near the Arcola express office but failed to see a cut of box cars approaching her. Ennis, who was on one of the cars, jumped down and whisked her off the tracks, saving her life... MATTOON — Prospects for future baseball in Mattoon are bad. J.R. Hendren, who took over the team after Cal Crum dropped the management, held two public meetings with a small turnout. He said prospective players want a flat guarantee of payment, rather than a portion of gate receipts, "and that I cannot give them." Crum and two other Mattoon men will play for Flat Rock in a game against Charleston Sunday. Charleston defeated the Havolenes of Oblong 3-1 Thursday, with a large attendance from Mattoon.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — The Mattoon Association of Commerce announced today that it "wholeheartedly" endorses the $42 million Lincoln Lake project and "further recommends its early completion." Copies of the resolution adopted by the Association have been sent to Gov. Richard Ogilvie and other political leaders. The resolution mentions flooding issues, the lack of natural water sources and the impact on future development of the region as reasons for the business group's support... MATTOON — Four new members have been added to the board of directors of the planned Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. They are Cleo Markwell of Casey, Dr. Joseph Mallory of Mattoon, Fred Miller of Oakland and Earl Bumpus of Humboldt Township. With the new members, there are now 11 members of the hospital board headed by George W. Tankey... CHARLESTON — "Guys and Dolls," Charleston High School's summer play, will be presented tomorrow and Saturday. The musical will feature Doug Matzmer as Nathan Detroit, Terry Kelly and Ron Easter as Sky Masterson, Nancy Brabill and Ann Timblin as Sarah Brown, Gail Crane and Peggy Burke as Miss Adelaide, Scott Brooks and Joe Chron as Detroit's two henchmen and Debi Rogers as Gen. Cartwright. Publicity is being handled by Dan Gire.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — Nearly 500 competitors filled the Mattoon High School gym for a regional Tae Kwan Do tournament Saturday. The tournament was hosted by Newberry's Tae Kwon Do U.S.A. in Mattoon and brought in students from Illinois and five other Midwestern states. The martial art trains students physically and mentally, instructor Tina Newberry said. Participants at this weekend's event ranged in age from 3 to adult. Newberry said this tournament was one of five to be held this summer... TOLEDO — After serving a year as a Peace Corps Fellow, Todd Crabtree has accepted a permanent position with the Cumberland County Development Corporation. At a meeting yesterday, the CCDC approved Crabtree's position as Cumberland County economic developer, a position created for the first time. Crabtree's hire follows Crabtree's work as a Peace Corps Fellow in the county. He was part of a pilot group of former Peace Corps volunteers to serve rural Illinois communities. The Michigan native came to Cumberland County after being a Peace Corps volunteer in Mauritania, a country in northwest Africa... MATTOON — Timothy J. Spitz was recently named president and managing officer of Okaw Building and Loan. A lifelong resident of Mattoon, Spitz joined Okaw in 1989 and most recently served the institution as vice president. Debra J. Flores has been promoted to Okaw's vice president and secretary-treasurer. Flores, also a native of Mattoon, has 18 years' experience in the financial industry. She previously served Okaw as a loan officer and secretary.

