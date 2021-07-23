Glancing Back for July 23

100 years ago,

July 23, 1921

MATTOON — An ordinance presented to the Mattoon City Council attempts to modify the current ordinance which bans the sale of alcohol. A local druggist recently took a state permit which allows for the sale of alcohol under prescription by a licensed physician. The druggist asked for immunity from prosecution while selling under state and federal permit. If passed, the new ordinance would make the sale of liquor legal in the city under conditions of the Illinois law, which went into effect on July 1. The purpose of the state law is to make the sale of liquor legal for medicinal purposes only... MATTOON — Baseball in Mattoon is not dead, claims John N. Gowdy today. He is starting a series of games beginning this Sunday with a team that will be strengthened as conditions warrant. Toledo is sending a team here Sunday and going after Mattoon's scalp. No admission is to be charged for this Sunday's game, simply a charge for seats and a collection from spectators. The new ball team went to the Association of Commerce today to collect the Mattoon team uniforms.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Mrs. Samuel Rome, a member of President Nixon's Water Pollution Control Board, said in Mattoon last night that she would like to see a copy of the study which indicates there is a high level of heavy metals in sludge being used on Douglas County farmland. Mrs. Rome, water resources chairman of the Illinois League of Women Voters, spoke at a joint dinner meeting of the Mattoon and Charleston LWV. Leonard Durham, a Charleston City Council member and head of the life sciences at Eastern Illinois University, said the Chicago sludge used to fertilize Douglas County fields has a high level of heavy metals from Chicago industrial waste... CHARLESTON — A reduced operating budget for the coming school year has prompted a cutback in Eastern Illinois University's planned fall enrollment. EIU officials have canceled enrollment acceptance for 225 junior and senior college transfers, according to Glenn Williams, vice president for student affairs. The university's operating budget was cut $800,000 by the Legislature. The transfers affected by the enrollment cancellation are junior college transfers with less than 90 hours of credit and senior college transfers who have not graduated at their current schools. Those affected were notified by certified mail.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Salaries for faculty and staff at Eastern Illinois University are the lowest among state universities in Illinois. A report released by the Illinois Board of Higher Education earlier this month said average salaries at the state universities in Illinois range from $40,900 at EIU to $62,900 at the University of Illinois. Laurent Gosselin, president of EIU's faculty union, said salaries at EIU will lag behind the University of Illinois due to vast differences between the two universities, but said EIU salaries should be in the range with other state schools... SPRINGFIELD — Despite past heart troubles, Gov. Jim Edgar got a clean bill of health yesterday — only days after the Bob Dole campaign quietly interviewed the governor as part of the search for a running mate. The physician who examined Edgar at a California clinic said he saw no reason why the former Charleston resident could not run for vice president. Edgar and Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson were interviewed by a member of the Dole campaign team last week.

