Glancing Back for July 24

MATTOON — Next Friday ends the 22-year career as superintendent in the Coles County Education Service Region for Gerald W. Dunn. Dunn is retiring from the post he first took in 1949 to fill a vacancy created when Harlan Beem resigned after serving two years of a four-year term. Dunn, teaching in Mattoon schools, was appointed two weeks into the 1949-50 school year. He since has been elected to five more terms. Dunn has been holding weekly meetings with Bob Miller, who succeeds Dunn on Aug. 2... CHARLESTON — Dean Johns, 55, of Charleston has been named a Coles County deputy sheriff. He replaces Robert Butler, current chief deputy, who has resigned to become chief of security for a department store company. Johns is a court bailiff and previously operated a starting gate for horse races. Sheriff Paul B. Smith said he has not yet decided on a new chief deputy... MATTOON — A group of cross country bicyclists was offered shelter in the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Mattoon last night when rain interrupted their trip. Seventeen high school students and their English history teacher from Mercer Island, Wash., have pedaled 2,816 miles since they left on June 11. They expect to arrive in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 8. They plan to meet President Nixon and sightsee before returning home by rail. One student has had nine flat tires already on the trip.