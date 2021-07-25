Glancing Back for July 24

100 years ago,
July 24, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Next Friday ends the 22-year career as superintendent in the Coles County Education Service Region for Gerald W. Dunn. Dunn is retiring from the post he first took in 1949 to fill a vacancy created when Harlan Beem resigned after serving two years of a four-year term. Dunn, teaching in Mattoon schools, was appointed two weeks into the 1949-50 school year. He since has been elected to five more terms. Dunn has been holding weekly meetings with Bob Miller, who succeeds Dunn on Aug. 2... CHARLESTON — Dean Johns, 55, of Charleston has been named a Coles County deputy sheriff. He replaces Robert Butler, current chief deputy, who has resigned to become chief of security for a department store company. Johns is a court bailiff and previously operated a starting gate for horse races. Sheriff Paul B. Smith said he has not yet decided on a new chief deputy... MATTOON — A group of cross country bicyclists was offered shelter in the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Mattoon last night when rain interrupted their trip. Seventeen high school students and their English history teacher from Mercer Island, Wash., have pedaled 2,816 miles since they left on June 11. They expect to arrive in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 8. They plan to meet President Nixon and sightsee before returning home by rail. One student has had nine flat tires already on the trip.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Richard S. Hagan, former U.S. Army and Air Force general and one-time commandant of the Mattoon High School Junior ROTC program, recently died at age 85. Hagan was a captain in the 1940s went he led the MHS JROTC program. Gen. Hagan received a law degree from the University of Illinois and retired as a major general in the Air Force. He worked at the State Department for many years and was acting chief of the justice branch of the U.S. High Commissioner in Germany following World War II... SHELBYVILLE — Bonnie Murray, a Shelbyville High School student, recently won top honors at the Illinois High School Association Rodeo finals held at Altamont. She won seven event buckles and the "All-Around Cowgirl" saddle for being the top point winner of the rodeo. Since she had just completed her freshman year of high school, she also was named "Rookie of the Year." Bonnie is the daughter of Dick and Barbara Murray of Shelbyville.