Glancing Back for July 25

100 years ago,
July 25, 1921
MATTOON — The municipal water board, following the recommendation of M.L. Enger, University of Illinois expert, is making plans toward raising the dam of the Paradise Reservoir, to be able to impound a greater supply of water than has been possible under existing conditions, thus assuring an adequate supply for years to come. Bids for the work will be advertised immediately and it is hoped the work of raising the dam can be under way by Sept. 1... TRILLA — Work has begun on placing $45,000 worth of machinery on the east field of the farm owned by Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Dobbs five miles south of Trilla. The location is in Sumter Township, Cumberland County, 15 miles south of Mattoon. The Central Illinois Petroleum Company has dug a hole nine feet deep and eight feet square in which the derrick will set. When completed and ready for operation, the derrick will be 84 feet above the ground. "Oil or no oil" is the game being played, and the answer will come in August.
50 years ago, 1971
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The boards of directors of the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System and affiliated corporations recently approved a new $116.5 million budget for the coming fiscal year. While the budget shows a deficit of $2.4 million, it calls for no price increases. Thirty-four full-time equivalent employees were budgeted Health System-wide for the year. The chairmen for all four SBLHS boards of directors were re-elected for another year. They are Dr. Stanley Huffman, Health System board; Douglas O. Shank, Health Center board; Dr. Mack Hollowell, Health Foundation board; and Charles Kirchner, Health Management Services board... MATTOON — The Mattoon Exchange Club has donated a Freedom Shrine to Lake Land College. The Freedom Shrine is an exhibit of copies of important historical documents, including the Bill of Rights, the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. The exhibit is located in the Northeast building, which is appropriate, Exchange Club President Randy Ervin said, because government, history and civics classes are taught in that building. There are four other Freedom Shrine exhibits in Mattoon: Mattoon Junior High School, Mattoon High School, the Cross County Mall and at the Mattoon Area YMCA.