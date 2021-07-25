Glancing Back for July 25

MATTOON — The municipal water board, following the recommendation of M.L. Enger, University of Illinois expert, is making plans toward raising the dam of the Paradise Reservoir, to be able to impound a greater supply of water than has been possible under existing conditions, thus assuring an adequate supply for years to come. Bids for the work will be advertised immediately and it is hoped the work of raising the dam can be under way by Sept. 1... TRILLA — Work has begun on placing $45,000 worth of machinery on the east field of the farm owned by Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Dobbs five miles south of Trilla. The location is in Sumter Township, Cumberland County, 15 miles south of Mattoon. The Central Illinois Petroleum Company has dug a hole nine feet deep and eight feet square in which the derrick will set. When completed and ready for operation, the derrick will be 84 feet above the ground. "Oil or no oil" is the game being played, and the answer will come in August.