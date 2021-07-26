Glancing Back for July 26

100 years ago,

July 26, 1921

MATTOON — Miss Ida Turnbull, who has been teacher of English at Mattoon High School for the past six years, was named principal of the school by the Mattoon school board at a special meeting last night. It is stated there were more than 40 candidates for the position. Miss Turnbull's home is in Carlinville. She graduated from Blackburn College, Carlinville, and then took special work in English at the University of Illinois. She also studied English for a year in Europe... CHICAGO — The state's last witness in the "Black Sox" baseball scandal trial today testified that he heard pitcher Eddie Cicotte tell teammate Bill Burns that he and Chick Gandill were going to "throw" the 1919 World Series. William Maharg, former baseball player, was the final witness before the defense is said to be sending at least four of the former Chicago White Sox players to the witness stand. Eight former players have been accused of accepting a $100,000 offer from gamblers to throw the 1919 series against the Cincinnati Reds.

50 years ago, 1971

NEOGA — A Neoga man was among 16 people arrested on illegal weapons charges in Illinois and Wisconsin this weekend. Eugene Culberson, assistant U.S. attorney in Danville, said Bill Gentry, 33, of Neoga was charged with transferring a certain type of firearm (Lugar and shoulder stock) without obtaining approval from the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury's Office. Gentry was the only arrest in the Eastern District of Illinois. Officials confiscated 2,600 alleged illegal weapons in the two states. Thirteen of the 16 people arrested are Illinois residents... CHARLESTON — Coles County's death toll from auto accidents this year rose to 10 over the weekend with the death of John W. Cahoon, 66, of Greenup. Mr. Cahoon died at 1:05 a.m. Saturday at Charleston Community Hospital of injuries received in a car-truck accident July 14 at the intersection of 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Charleston. The driver of the semitrailer, James C. Outhouse, 61, of Mattoon, died in Burnham City Hospital, Urbana, on the day of the accident... CHARLESTON — Dike Stirrett of Seymour won the sixth annual Panther Pant 12-plus mile road race in Charleston Saturday. Stirrett, a former Eastern Illinois University distance runner, won the event in one hour four minutes and 55 seconds. Craig Virgin of Lebanon, a high school sophomore, finished ninth. Eleven Mattoon High School distance runners completed the race with Jackie Ralston the top finisher. Ralston placed 70th in the 145-man field.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The world's biggest bagel ever came out of the oven yesterday afternoon. Lender's officials expected the cooked bagel to weigh about 550 pounds, bettering the old record by about 100 pounds. A forklift brought the golden brown bagel out of the special oven and it will be part of the Lender's Bagels float in the Bagelfest Parade this evening. Lender's Bagels bakers worked for about a month, coming up with the "magic formulation" about five days ago, said Jim Cudahy, plant manager. The bagel will be tasted, weighed and measured by people who will sign affidavits, verifying to the Guinness Book of World Records that this is the biggest bagel ever... ARCOLA — Mr. McFeely of the Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood television program will make guest appearances during the Children's Day event Aug. 3 at Rockome Gardens near Arcola. Mr. McFeely, portrayed by David Newell, has been the friendly deliveryman on the PBS children's program for more than 20 years. The program, led by Fred Rogers, has been one of the most popular children's TV programs of all time. Mr. McFeely will greet visitors at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. He will present a one-hour program on Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood at 11 a.m.

