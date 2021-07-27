Glancing Back for July 27

100 years ago,

July 27, 1921

MATTOON — The question of whether to purchase the plant of the Mattoon Clear Water Company by the City of Mattoon to merge it with the municipal water plant is to be left to the people. If the people wish such merger, they will vote the necessary bond issue of $85,000 to bring about such transaction. The decision to leave the purchase up to the people was reached by the Mattoon Water Board and the mayor's advisory "cabinet," consisting of former Mayor James Cisna, H.W. Clark and George Mitchell. The vote should be held within the next couple months... MATTOON — The forces in the car department at the Big Four Railroad shops in Mattoon, which were greatly reduced during the last year, are to be replenished. Sixty-four men are to be rehired, including two foremen. Some 56 men were laid off at the time of the general retrenchment. Eight hundred men are being re-employed in the car department throughout the Big Four system... MATTOON — The hot and cold water shower baths at the Mattoon Country Club certainly were a hit this weekend with the golfers. An abundant supply of water is being furnished daily. The big 800-gallon compression and storage tank has been buried underground, making it frostproof so the pumping apparatus may be used in winter.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — Chief Circuit Judge Harry I. Hannah has issued an administrative order establishing a dress code for court personnel in the Fifth Judicial Circuit. The dress code extends to all people attending court in an official capacity. The order states that maintenance of the courts is "vital in maintaining the public's respect for our judicial system...." Men shall wear jackets and women shall wear skirts reaching to the knee, Judge Hannah's order states. "To me, the court is as dignified as church is," the judge explained... MATTOON — Four Mattoon youths will board a plane in St. Louis Friday for Tokyo, Japan, to attend the 13th World Boy Scout Jamboree. Pat Gaines, Sam Seng, Greg Jerdan and Brad Byars are four of the 13 allotted representatives of Lincoln Trails Council attending the world jamboree. All four attended the National Jamboree in Idaho in 1969... MATTOON — Melvin C. Lockard, president of First National Bank of Mattoon, has announced the appointment of Robert F. Jones as administrative assistant. Jones will work as assistant to Donald S. Cason, vice president of marketing. Jones worked at the bank in several capacities while earning a bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University. After receiving his agree in 1967, he entered the Army and spent a year in Vietnam. Jones currently is working on a master's degree in finance.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The world's biggest bagel and Murray Lender are back in Mattoon. Officials on Friday verified the local Lender's plant baked a 563-pound bagel, topping the record of 450 pounds listed in the Guinness Book of World Records. Master baker verified that the ingredients are those used in normal bagel baking, Murray Lender verified the bagel is edible — though it needs a touch of salt — and Jim Upchurch of Upchurch & Associates verified the dimensions and weight. Several thousand people packed Broadway Avenue last night, first for the Bagelfest Parade and later for the entertainment... CHARLESTON — Two vehicles seized from a Charleston man the Internal Revenue Service says owes more than $30,000 in unpaid taxes were auctioned for well below that amount yesterday. The 1977 Ford van and 1987 Dodge Daytona seized from Warren L. Willard went for $450 and $1,300 each after less than 10 minutes of bidding. About 20 people attended the bidding at Bartley's Garage where the vehicles had been stored since IRS agents seized them from Willard on July 1. Earlier, Willard contended the federal tax code did not apply to him and that he did not owe any income taxes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0