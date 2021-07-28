Glancing Back for July 28

MATTOON — The re-employment of a number of men in the Big Four Railroad car shops is partly in anticipation of an increase in demand for coal. Shipments are way behind past years for coal. Railroad managers do not think this means a shortage of coal next winter but reflects more on the closing of a number of manufacturing plants. Sixty percent of coal is used for commercial purposes and 40 percent for residential use. There is a steady shipment of citrus fruits from California through here. Many lemons are coming at this time... MATTOON — Elmer Phipps, living just north of Mattoon, lost his barn and contents and chicken house by fire about 1 o'clock this afternoon. The barn had recently been remodeled and was large and well-filled with hay. Two mules were saved. So were the tractor and some other farm machinery. Some hogs and stored crops were burned. The farm is a mile and a half beyond the Mattoon city limits and the Mattoon Fire Department's run to the farm was long. The site is beyond the brick pavement... CHARLESTON — The two-ball foursome played by the ladies at the Coles Country Club yesterday was a most interesting contest. It was won by Mrs. H.A. Shaffer and Mrs. Walter Glassco. About 55 ladies were present for the luncheon and afternoon of golf.