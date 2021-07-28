Glancing Back for July 28

100 years ago,
July 28, 1921
MATTOON — The re-employment of a number of men in the Big Four Railroad car shops is partly in anticipation of an increase in demand for coal. Shipments are way behind past years for coal. Railroad managers do not think this means a shortage of coal next winter but reflects more on the closing of a number of manufacturing plants. Sixty percent of coal is used for commercial purposes and 40 percent for residential use. There is a steady shipment of citrus fruits from California through here. Many lemons are coming at this time... MATTOON — Elmer Phipps, living just north of Mattoon, lost his barn and contents and chicken house by fire about 1 o'clock this afternoon. The barn had recently been remodeled and was large and well-filled with hay. Two mules were saved. So were the tractor and some other farm machinery. Some hogs and stored crops were burned. The farm is a mile and a half beyond the Mattoon city limits and the Mattoon Fire Department's run to the farm was long. The site is beyond the brick pavement... CHARLESTON — The two-ball foursome played by the ladies at the Coles Country Club yesterday was a most interesting contest. It was won by Mrs. H.A. Shaffer and Mrs. Walter Glassco. About 55 ladies were present for the luncheon and afternoon of golf.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — Mrs. Shirley Combs, executive secretary of Coles County Selective Service Board No. 87, has noted that only the induction authority of the Selective Service System has expired due to the impasse in Congress. Mrs. Combs explained that young men at age 18 still are required to register with their local draft board, must notify the board of any change in address and must report for pre-induction physical exams when ordered. She said men with draft lottery numbers through 125 were eligible for induction in June. The Defense Department has asked Selective Service to draft 16,000 men in July-August. That request has been delayed until Congress acts on the draft legislation... MATTOON — A group of area residents is developing Lake Land Country Opra, a new country and western music venue that will offer weekly shows in Mattoon. They group includes James Dare of Hindsboro, James Dare Jr. of Charleston, Milton Conyers of Route 2 Mattoon and Robert Johnston of Toledo. The venue is at 1904 Prairie in Mattoon, site of the former A&P grocery store. Shows will include country and western music and comedy skits each Friday and Saturday evening.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.