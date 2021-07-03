Glancing Back for July 3

MATTOON — Peterson Park will be the hub of Fourth of July activities Monday with games, food and fireworks. The Mattoon Firefighters Association will host its sixth annual chicken fry. Sack races and a ball game are planned. Several organizations plan food stands and games. The fireworks begin at dusk. In Charleston, Kids Day activities will be held at Morton Park, sponsored by Kiwanis. The annual fireworks, sponsored by Kiwanis, begin at dusk near the campus pond at Eastern Illinois University... MATTOON — Twelve Boy Scouts accompanied by three adults will leave today for Ealy, Minn., where they will embark on a 150-mile canoe trip into Canada. The three-car caravan will be driven by Troop 57 Assistant Scoutmaster Leonard Denning and James Hutchins Sr. and Nelson Seng. Participating Scouts include Tom and Victor Denning, Jim Parks, Dennis Grass, Sam Seng, Jim Hutchins, Ronnie Outhouse, Bob Frank, Gene McKee, Mark Mattes, Jim Ferguson and Alan Kramer... CHARLESTON — Coles County showed a total of 1,143 farms in the 1969 Census of Agriculture, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In the 1964 Census of Agriculture, the number of farms in the county was listed at 1,261. The new report also shows the average farm size in the county was 258.4 acres.

MATTOON — A contractor plans to build student housing, a convenience store and other developments just north of Lake Land College. Reggie Phillips of Unique Homes in Charleston discussed the plans last night in a public hearing before the Mattoon Zoning Board of Appeals. He is seeking to have the 40 acres of farmland north of the college rezoned from R-1, single family residential, to C-2, accommodation commercial. The rezoning is one of the contingencies for Phillips to purchase the property from a land trust at First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust. The matter goes to the Mattoon Planning Commission next week... CHARLESTON — There is about to be one fewer liquor license in Charleston. The Charleston City Council unanimously voted last night to reduce the number of Class C liquor licenses from seven to six. The measure is subject to final vote at the council's next meeting, which is in two weeks. The city's six Class A and seven Class C licenses are for taverns. The difference between the two is that Class A license holders are able to sell packaged liquor. The seventh Class C license has not been issued since it was revoked in February 1995 after its holder, Mike Bickers, was found guilty of his ninth, 10th and 11th liquor violations in 12 months.