Glancing Back for July 30

100 years ago,

July 30, 1921

MATTOON — The July clinic for crippled children was held at the Mattoon Health Center yesterday with Dr. C.W. East of Springfield present. There were 32 patients examined, including 12 new ones. Work performed included four body casts put on, six leg braces fitted, five braces readjusted, one body cast ordered, four leg braces ordered, one case recommended for surgery, seven cases for muscle training by certain exercises, two diagnoses of malnutrition and two cases pronounced incurable... CHARLESTON — John Parker, 17 years old, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Parker of near Westfield, was located last night in St. Marie, Ill., Jasper County, after a search of three days. The young man disappeared Monday afternoon from his parents' home. It was feared he might have been killed in an accident with his gun. The lad apparently had planned to leave his parents without warning and had gotten as far as Ste. Marie when located. Charleston Mayor Dunn, one of the members of the search party, and the lad's father were in Casey when tidings came of the boy.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie stopped briefly at Lake Land College yesterday on his way to an appearance at the "Pollution Solution Plots" at Rockome Gardens near Arcola. The governor spoke with Lake Land President Virgil Judge and other officials and visited a few classroom buildings and classrooms. At the "Pollution Solution Plots" Ogilvie praised farmers' efforts at increasing productivity. He said chemicals have helped increase production and that researchers must find environmentally acceptable substitutes for the chemicals... MATTOON — Overcrowding of the Mattoon and Charleston hospitals is a major factor in the drive to build a new area hospital, according to Harley Holt of Charleston, a member of the Area E-7 Hospital Association. Holt, business manager and vice president for business services at Eastern Illinois University, told the Mattoon Lions Club yesterday that in 1969 the board of Mattoon Memorial Hospital and the board of the Charleston Community Hospital each voted to build an acute-care hospital between Charleston and Mattoon. That still-to-be-built hospital since has been named Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Holt said the new hospital will have 200 beds while the existing Mattoon hospital has 100 beds and the Charleston hospital has 65 beds.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Luciana Gomes and her friends were almost to their hotel outside of Atlanta when the horrible news came over the car radio; Centennial Olympic Park had been bombed. At 1:25 a.m. Saturday, a bomb exploded in Centennial Park, killing one and injuring 111 others. Gomes and several friends left Charleston after work Friday to attend some events at the international sports event. However, even after the bombing and later bomb scares, Gomes said she and three friends could not be stopped from enjoying the Olympics. A Brazil native, Gomes and her friends were able to see the Brazil team defeat the United States in men's volleyball and saw Brazil beat China in women's basketball... CHARLESTON — Sunday night's rain saturated farmland and yards with much-needed moisture. "We used to talk about a million-dollar rain," said local weather observer Dalias Price. "This was a $25 million rain." Price recorded 2.1 inches of rain in Charleston overnight Sunday, bringing the monthly total to 3.04 inches. The average for July is 3.54 inches. Price said it was the first significant rainfall in the area since June 18.

