Glancing Back for July 31

100 years ago,
July 31, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Police are warning local residents, particularly the elderly, about "con artists" at work in the area for the past week. Mattoon Police Chief Robert Plummer said there were two unsuccessful attempts to swindle elderly residents in the city. There was another attempt made in Charleston. Plummer said the scams involved a person calling elderly people and pretending to be from their bank, telling them there was a problem with the person's bank account and they needed to withdraw a certain amount and take the cash home. After the money is brought home, the house is then burglarized. Plummer said there was a successful swindle a couple years ago in which a resident lost $4,000... MATTOON — Construction of a turn lane on U.S. Route 45 at the R.R. Donnelley and Sons plant north of Mattoon is scheduled to begin next week. A spokesman for the Illinois Highway Department said through traffic will be routed to Interstate 57. He said work will continue for a couple months. Huckaba and Sons of Charleston has the $263,000 contract for the work. The highway will be relocated to the west to allow room for the turn lane... MATTOON — Warren Moody of Mattoon placed second in the "early production" competition at the first national convention of the Corvair Society of America at Arlington Heights recently. Moody's Corvair was entered in the judging of 1960 through 1964 models. Moody's car is a 1962 four-door Monza 900 purchased in October 1961. The Corvair, manufactured by Chevrolet, was discontinued after the 1969 models were produced.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Developers of a proposed business park north of Mattoon want to know what role the city is prepared to have in the project. Jack Schultz, president of Agracel Inc. of Effingham, asked the Mattoon City Council last night about the status of annexing the property, infrastructure improvements and revamping roads so the development doesn't create traffic snags. City Attorney John Hefner said the annexation question hinges on cooperation from farmers who have property between the city and the development. The development isn't currently contiguous to the city limits... CHARLESTON — The Oakland Oaks 4-H Club won more than 10 of the top honors in the 4-H beef show at the Coles County Fair yesterday. Among the winners from the Oakland club were Missy Cook of Hindsboro, who showed the grand champion steer; and Crystal Eich of Oakland, who won senior showmanship, and Erin Taylor of Oakland, who was named junior showman. Cook, 17, showed the 1,275-pound Crossbred steer, that was named the grand champion... ATLANTA — Former Mattoon resident Larry Smith has had an up-close look at the Olympic Games through his work as a sportscaster on Atlanta-based CNN. Smith, a Mattoon High School and Eastern Illinois University graduate, said the week's highlight for him was seeing U.S. gymnast Kerri Strug win gold despite a sprained ankle. Smith said the bombing in Centennial Olympic Park that disrupted the games was horrific, but the games have continued with even tighter security.