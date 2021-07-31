Glancing Back for July 31

MATTOON — Police are warning local residents, particularly the elderly, about "con artists" at work in the area for the past week. Mattoon Police Chief Robert Plummer said there were two unsuccessful attempts to swindle elderly residents in the city. There was another attempt made in Charleston. Plummer said the scams involved a person calling elderly people and pretending to be from their bank, telling them there was a problem with the person's bank account and they needed to withdraw a certain amount and take the cash home. After the money is brought home, the house is then burglarized. Plummer said there was a successful swindle a couple years ago in which a resident lost $4,000... MATTOON — Construction of a turn lane on U.S. Route 45 at the R.R. Donnelley and Sons plant north of Mattoon is scheduled to begin next week. A spokesman for the Illinois Highway Department said through traffic will be routed to Interstate 57. He said work will continue for a couple months. Huckaba and Sons of Charleston has the $263,000 contract for the work. The highway will be relocated to the west to allow room for the turn lane... MATTOON — Warren Moody of Mattoon placed second in the "early production" competition at the first national convention of the Corvair Society of America at Arlington Heights recently. Moody's Corvair was entered in the judging of 1960 through 1964 models. Moody's car is a 1962 four-door Monza 900 purchased in October 1961. The Corvair, manufactured by Chevrolet, was discontinued after the 1969 models were produced.