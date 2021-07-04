Glancing Back for July 4

MATTOON — July has started in to win a championship over June for hot and uncomfortable weather, and with the start achieved, July will be the winner for heat. Yesterday was a day when the thermometer struggled to reach 100, and seemed to succeed. Today started with a temperature of near 90 degrees and prospects by noon were that it would surpass yesterday, both for heat and closeness. Thermometers throughout the city ranged from 93 to 104 degrees yesterday. The heat of yesterday and last night was generally conceded to be more humid and oppressive than any day or night of the present season of torridity. Last night the heat was so oppressive that sleep was next to impossible... SULLIVAN — Dr. C.W. Kimery gave a man a thrashing when he suspected the man of stealing a wad of cash from him. The doctor called for Chief of Police Getz. The man, appearing in the "Fantanta" show with the carnival, had got drunk Saturday night and Doc took him in. On Sunday, near noon, when the man awoke the doctor called to a nearby restaurant to get eats for two. He then started looking for his money, which he could not find. He accused the man and telephoned police. While waiting the chief's arrival, Doc Kimery put on some third degree stuff. He grabbed the man by the shirt and in the scuffle, tore it off of him. With his big knife, the doctor threatened to disembowel the man. At this juncture, Doc felt pressure on his right shin. He glanced down and remembered he had put his wad of money in his union suit and it had dropped down below his knee. The chief had arrived by then. He suggested Doc give the man one of his shirts and some food. After seeing the man fed, Chief Getz told him to "beat it." ... MATTOON — The 4th of July is being observed as a holiday, in part by some of the business houses, in whole by others. The 60 grocery stores in town were open until noon, and a few of them during the afternoon. There was a considerable explosion of firecrackers and other sound makers during the early morning hours.