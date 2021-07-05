Glancing Back for July 5

100 years ago,
July 5, 1921
MATTOON — The heat may have helped keep the 4th of July a quieter holiday in Mattoon. Those who had cars filled them and drove to cool places or found comfort in long drives. There was very little of the celebration spirit in the city. The day was intensely warm, until evening, when a strong breeze from the northwest cooled off the atmosphere. More people used the local parks than ever before in any July 4 in the history of Mattoon. More than 700 automobiles were parked at Lytle Park during the day. It was a quiet day for police. Not an arrest was made during the day and no accidents were reported... MATTOON — John Elliott, president of the city park board, planned one of the most popular parties for children that have been given in Mattoon, this being a fishing contest for boys and girls between the ages of seven and 14. The park board supplied poles and bait for 100 children to participate. Helen Weber, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gail Weber, won first prize with a catch of 19 fish. Robert Horsley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Horsley, was second with a record of 13 fish. The score book of the judges showed a total of 200 fish caught.
50 years ago, 1971
Legal holiday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Thousands of people converged on Peterson Park for the annual July 4 fireworks display last night. The show, sponsored by the Mattoon Jaycees, started just after dusk following a daylong series of events. More than 100 units took part in the holiday parade. An American Legion baseball tournament, food booths, music and more kept the park full most of the day. Eulalee Anderson of Mattoon was awarded a Book of Golden Deeds from the Exchange Club... CHARLESTON — Jim Metzger of Charleston was named Coles County Farmer of the Year by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday night at the Red, White and Blue Days barbecue at Morton Park. Metzger has been active in farming for more than 40 years. Although he has retired, he still serves as president of the Farm Bureau Foundation, is a Loxa Drainage District director and Charleston Township committeeman. In 1992, the Metzgers were recognized by the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District as the Outstanding Farm Family for their innovative farming practices. Metzger also holds the honor of having the last Grade A dairy farm in the county until 1976.