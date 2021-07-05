Glancing Back for July 5

MATTOON — The heat may have helped keep the 4th of July a quieter holiday in Mattoon. Those who had cars filled them and drove to cool places or found comfort in long drives. There was very little of the celebration spirit in the city. The day was intensely warm, until evening, when a strong breeze from the northwest cooled off the atmosphere. More people used the local parks than ever before in any July 4 in the history of Mattoon. More than 700 automobiles were parked at Lytle Park during the day. It was a quiet day for police. Not an arrest was made during the day and no accidents were reported... MATTOON — John Elliott, president of the city park board, planned one of the most popular parties for children that have been given in Mattoon, this being a fishing contest for boys and girls between the ages of seven and 14. The park board supplied poles and bait for 100 children to participate. Helen Weber, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gail Weber, won first prize with a catch of 19 fish. Robert Horsley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Horsley, was second with a record of 13 fish. The score book of the judges showed a total of 200 fish caught.