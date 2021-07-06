Glancing Back for July 6

MATTOON — Action of the Mattoon City Council yesterday evening in passing an ordinance empowering Mattoon Township's highway commissioner to spend $3,000 of the city's share of the road and bridge money assures the extension of the hard road from the corner of the Little Wabash Church south to the Paradise Township line, thus making it virtually certain that within the next few months the people of Mattoon will have a hard road clear to the entrance to the reservoir grounds... GAYS — The Bank of Gays stood the combined attacks of bandits, four men and a woman, who had possession of the bank building for more than an hour last night and who left the job without any interference, without having taken a dollar of money. Little is known of the affair. C.L. Buckalew, operator at the Big Four Railroad station in Gays, got off duty at 9 o'clock and had been asleep on the porch across from the bank when he was awakened by what sounded like a gunshot. Mr. Buckalew heard voices and saw lights moving inside the bank. There was a man in the alley and another on watch near the the Gammill Store building. Mr. Buckalew had no telephone and was under surveillance by the two men... MATTOON — Harry E. Goar, who has been in the sheet metal, roofing and furnace business for several years, has disposed of his business to E.E. Ellis of Champaign and A.A. Luthy of Mattoon. The new firm will be known as Industrial Roofing Contractors. The plant will be moved from its location at the old Park Hotel to 2004 Prairie Ave.