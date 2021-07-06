Glancing Back for July 6

100 years ago,
July 6, 1921
MATTOON — Action of the Mattoon City Council yesterday evening in passing an ordinance empowering Mattoon Township's highway commissioner to spend $3,000 of the city's share of the road and bridge money assures the extension of the hard road from the corner of the Little Wabash Church south to the Paradise Township line, thus making it virtually certain that within the next few months the people of Mattoon will have a hard road clear to the entrance to the reservoir grounds... GAYS — The Bank of Gays stood the combined attacks of bandits, four men and a woman, who had possession of the bank building for more than an hour last night and who left the job without any interference, without having taken a dollar of money. Little is known of the affair. C.L. Buckalew, operator at the Big Four Railroad station in Gays, got off duty at 9 o'clock and had been asleep on the porch across from the bank when he was awakened by what sounded like a gunshot. Mr. Buckalew heard voices and saw lights moving inside the bank. There was a man in the alley and another on watch near the the Gammill Store building. Mr. Buckalew had no telephone and was under surveillance by the two men... MATTOON — Harry E. Goar, who has been in the sheet metal, roofing and furnace business for several years, has disposed of his business to E.E. Ellis of Champaign and A.A. Luthy of Mattoon. The new firm will be known as Industrial Roofing Contractors. The plant will be moved from its location at the old Park Hotel to 2004 Prairie Ave.
People are also reading…
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The weatherman cooperated beautifully and a record-size crowd thronged to Peterson Park yesterday for the Independence Day celebration. The Mattoon Firefighters Association reported that more than 1,700 fried chicken dinners were served — the most in the six years the associations has staged the dinner. Severe thunderstorms raked the area Sunday evening forced postponement of fireworks displays in most area communities... CHARLESTON — John L. Heath, formerly of Charleston, has been elected president of L.S. Heath and Sons of Robinson, manufacturer of the Heath candy bar. Heath, who served as station manager and program director of WEIC Radio from 1960 to 1962, is the fourth president in the Heath company's 56-year history. A 1958 graduate of Eastern Illinois University, he is married to the former Sheila Owens of Charleston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack G. Owens.
25 years ago, 1996
AURORA — The Coles County area has been well-represented with students attending the Illinois Math and Science Academy. Seven students from Coles County are either currently enrolled at the prestigious three-year residential school or just graduated with the Class of 1996. Since IMSA opened 10 years ago, about 30 area residents have enrolled there. That list includes four members of one Montrose family. Currently enrolled are Alicia Barta, 1996 graduate; along with Julia Comerford, Lillian Guzlowski, Jacob Hesterman, Kristin Krukenberg and Vipool Patel, all of Charleston; and Anjali Adukia, 1996 graduate, and Ketan Amin, both of Mattoon... WASHINGTON, D.C. — "As the Charleston High School marching band from Illinois started down Seventh Street NW, with drums rolling an introduction to 'God Bless America,' the sun broke out from behind the clouds and the crowd cheered." That second paragraph of the front page story in yesterday's Washington Times newspaper led to the sale of many extra copies to the contingent from Charleston. The 115 CHS band students and directors were the lone representatives from Illinois in the July 4 parade at the nation's capital. Joe McArthur is the CHS band director.