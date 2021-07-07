Glancing Back for July 7

MATTOON — Sixty miles an hour, a smooth-running motorcycle and alert officers brought Walter Crabtree of Mattoon into trouble. He was streaming along Wabash Avenue at this rapid gate on June 20, it was charged. He was told to report to police court the following morning, but failed to keep the tryst. Yesterday he was brought before Justice of the Peace Russell, where upon a plea of guilty he was assessed $15.25, of which $10 was the fine. The extra costs were occasioned by the necessity of the warrant for his arrest... CHARLESTON — This city was well represented in the July 4 automobile races in Champaign where Arthur Baker, Charleston's young "speed demon," won first prize of $400. Baker covered the 20-mile course in 23 minutes and had little trouble in winning the big prize. Baker was accompanied in the race by Ed Darigan of Charleston. In the women's race, Miss Louisa Waibel of Charleston won first prize, a cash offering of $25... MATTOON — The 46th anniversary of his entrance into the service of the Illinois Central Railroad was celebrated today by M. Dorsey, agent of Mattoon. He spent the day, with the assistance of a fan, in an effort to get as cool he felt that day on July 7, 1875, when he began his duties with the Illinois Central. His efforts were only moderately successful as Mr. Dorsey considers today one of the "heatiest" days of his long and faithful service.