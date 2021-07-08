Glancing Back for July 8

100 years ago,

July 8, 1921

MATTOON — The Illinois Hampshire Breeders had the best state meeting they have ever had at Peoria recently. The delegation from Coles County attended this meeting and they succeeded in landing one of the sales, which are to be held this fall to raise premium money for the Illinois State Fair and county fairs throughout the state. Through the efforts of Tony Rathe, of near Mattoon, and T.A. Flenner of Ashmore, the sale was secured for Coles County. Coles County was represented by 21 Hampshire breeders at the recent Peoria meeting... CHARLESTON — The real busy place in Charleston at this time is the office of City Clerk Moore, now engaged in the collection of water rents, and on Wednesday, following the mailing of statements earlier, more than 150 patrons visited the office and squared up for their use of the Ambraw's sparkling liquid. During the day Mr. Moore and his able assistants, Mack Moore and Miss Irma Moore, collected about $900... MATTOON — For a short time this morning a copious shower, with an accompaniment of the most vivid lightning and heavy thunder, visited the city. Fourteenths of an inch of water fell, and a thirsty earth, parched from the long spell of intensely hot weather, was refreshed. For a time the rain reduced the temperature, which dropped from the 96 of yesterday to 76 this morning.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Ted L. Kirkland, 22, of Mattoon has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison on a charge of casting contempt for the U.S. flag. Kirkland, who pleaded guilty to the charge before Coles County Chief Circuit Judge Harry I. Hannah yesterday, also was fined $1,000 and costs. He was credited with serving 118 days in jail awaiting trial. Charges of publicly defacing and defiling the flag were dropped against Kirkland. Kirkland was arrested by Mattoon police last November. He allegedly had a flag sewed into the crotch of his pants. Kirkland was represented by Laurence Grabb of Mattoon and by an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union... CHARLESTON — Thirteen children from Chicago's inner city arrived in Charleston Tuesday for a two-week visit with host families. The visit is part of the Friendly Town program, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Charleston and Casna Central of Chicago. On Sunday, a potluck picnic will be held at Morton Park for the host families, the Chicago children and members of the Friendly Town program committee. The children will return home on July 19... CHARLESTON — Martin Pattin is a Major League Baseball all-star. Pattin, who hails from Charleston, was selected to the 1971 American League All-Star pitching staff today by Baltimore Manager Earl Weaver. Pattin, a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, starred at Charleston High School and then pitched at Eastern Illinois University where he gained All-America honors. He signed originally with the California Angels in 1965 before being taken by the Seattle Pilots in the 1969 expansion draft. The Pilots moved to Milwaukee last year.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The State of Illinois will hold an employment information workshop Friday in Mattoon to help veterans learn about employment opportunities in state government. Personnel representatives from a variety of state agencies will be available to discuss job opportunities and qualifications needed for employment. Veterans attending the event will receive individual counseling to learn how to match their skills with existing state positions... MATTOON — Five area students each received a $500 Ivan A. Lumpkin Pioneer Club Scholarship. The recipients all are children or grandchildren of Consolidated Communications employees or retirees. The local scholarship recipients include Jeremy Croy, Lake Land College graduate planning to enroll at Western Illinois University; Andrea Fuller, Lake Land graduate planning to enroll at Eastern Illinois University; Rachel Hawley, Mattoon High School graduate who will enroll at the University of Illinois; Julie Traub, Neoga High School graduate planning to enroll at Illinois State University; and Ryan Wells, Lake Land graduate planning to enroll at Eastern Illinois University.

