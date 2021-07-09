Glancing Back for July 9

100 years ago,

July 9, 1921

ARCOLA — Instead of $400,000, the Arcola State Bank was looted of $516,000 of its funds by Mike T. and John B. Quirk, the president and cashier, who are now in jail in Tuscola. This fact came to light during a meeting of stockholders Thursday night. Stockholders then voted unanimously to kick in with another $150,000 to square all shortages and leave a surplus of $34,000 for use of the bank. This makes a total of $550,000 put up by the stockholders and their shares now have cost them $900 each. There are 27 stockholders... HINDSBORO — Considerable damage was caused in the business district of Hindsboro yesterday morning when lightning struck the J.B. Merrill brick business house, not only destroying it and the Merrill residence adjoining, but a building adjoining on the other side occupied by the Bush barber shop and a milk station. The contents of the three buildings were destroyed... PARIS — John Patterson, 84, died at the Soldiers Home in Danville on Wednesday. He was a son of Mr. and Mrs. John Patterson, who resided near Charleston when John Patterson Jr. was born. The family were neighbors of Abraham Lincoln's family and were friends. He told how Lincoln had defended his father in a lawsuit. offering his services without fee. In August 1862, Mr. Patterson enlisted with Company I, 123rd Illinois Infantry. His first battle was at Perryville, Ky. He was with Wilder's Brigade at Hoover Gap and Chickamauga. He was wounded at Farrington, Tenn., while carrying the flag. He returned and was in the battle of Atlanta and was at the capture of Selma, Ala.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — Lovelace Truck Service has broken ground for a new $200,000 building at 2400 Marshall, its present location. Housed in the building will be offices, garage and an 18-door terminal. Jay Hopper, terminal manager, said the company hopes to occupy the new facility by October. The company has 26 employees locally and has operated in Mattoon since 1939. Maynard Niemeyer, chairman of the board of directors, purchased Lovelace Truck Service in 1937. The service at that time consisted of one truck with operating authority between Terre Haute, Ind., and Robinson... MATTOON — Mrs. William Hager of New York City has "come home" to Mattoon to visit her mother, Mrs. Peter Sutter, and sister, Mrs. Robert Carney. The lyric soprano who performs under her maiden name, Katherine Sutter, will present a concert for the benefit of the American Cancer Society July 18 at Central Community Church. Mrs. Ned Van Voorhis will be her accompanist. Mrs. Hager began studying under Mrs. Guy Sutton of Mattoon while a high school student. She then attended Northwestern University before performing in Chicago and St. Louis. She has sung professionally for about 12 years... TUSCOLA — The Douglas County Soil and Water Conservation District and a county Farm Bureau study committee this week began forming plans to oppose the Lincoln Lake project. The groups said the proposed lake would adversely affect drainage of 200,000 acres of land and upset the recently completed Scattering Forks Drainage District. The Wabash Valley Association is seeking federal and state approval to build the 30,000-acre lake on the Coles-Cumberland county line.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees last night gave its approval for apartments to be located north of the campus. Reggie Phillips of Unique Homes in Charleston plans to develop a 40-acre plot in four phases which will eventually include an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, a hotel and family-style restaurant. Phase I plans are to build 10 units with 12 apartments in each building. This phase will house about 500 students. Phillips said the project will give Lake Land a university-style setting with no liability to the college... MATTOON — Trees between 175 and 200 years old have been named winners of the first Mattoon's Largest Living Trees Contest. To determine the winners, Mattoon Tree Commission members measured the circumference at 4 1/2 feet off the ground. Winners were Russell Ballinger maple tree, 17 feet, 4 inches, 175 years old; and John and Linda Johnson oak tree, 17 feet, 7 inches, 200 years old.... MATTOON — Chirag Amin, son of Dr. Narayan and Nirmala Amin of Mattoon, earned his Medical Doctorate degree with Research Distinction from the University of Miami, Fla., at the age of 23. Amin has accepted a five-year residency program in orthopedic surgery at Orlando (Fla.) Regional Medical Center

