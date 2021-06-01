Glancing Back for June 1

SULLIVAN — The Illinois Masonic Home in Moultrie County is designed exclusively for men who have belonged to the fraternal organization and their female family members. The only Masonic home in Illinois, it is located one mile east of Sullivan on Illinois Route 121. The facility came about after a Mason named Robert Miller left 264 acres to the Grand Lodge of Illinois for the purpose of building a home for destitute fellow Masons. Miller died in 1891. His brother-in-law, Edwin C. Swain, who was not a Mason, bequeathed another 200 acres of residential and farm land. The home currently houses an average of 270 residents... PEKIN — The Casey-Westfield Lady Warriors are softball state champions again. Behind Heather Black's two-hit pitching, some spectacular defense and an opportunistic offense, Casey whipped Illiana Christian 9-0 yesterday in the most lopsided IHSA state softball title game in history. It was the Lady Warriors' fourth state softball championship, but the first in six years. Coach Denny Throneburg's squad finished with a 38-3 record, breaking the school record for most wins in a season... OAKLAND — A book signing of the all-corn cookbook, "Corn Patch Recipes," will be held today at the Oak Tree Mall in Oakland. Authors Ruth Shasteen, Elaine Wampler, Nancy Hart and Valerie Fulk, all of Sullivan, will sign copies of the book and offer tastes of their recipes. Because of the popularity of the cookbook, the women are now working on "Pumpkin Patch Recipes" and "Fruit Patch Recipes."