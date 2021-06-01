Glancing Back for June 1

100 years ago,
June 1, 1921
MATTOON — Unusual honor has been paid to several students of this year's graduating class at Mattoon High School. Robert Emmet Cronin appointed to a cadetship at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., was the only one of five nominated from the 19th Congressional District to make the required grade. The Colorado School of Mines gives one scholarship to each of the states. Robert Leudke of Mattoon has been given that scholarship from Illinois, this having a cash value of $1,000. George Franklin has been given a $200 scholarship to DePauw University, Roscoe Gillmore has been given a $260 scholarship from the University of Illinois and Miss Bernadine Authenreith has received a $100 scholarship at Northwestern University. Miss Authenreith is said to have the best grade average among the class of 54 seniors. This position a few years ago was styled valedictorian... CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Parker of Charleston returned home Saturday from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, South America, where they visited with their son, Dale, and his wife for two months. Mr. and Mrs. Parker were absent from Charleston since March. They were highly pleased with their visit to the Latin American continent and report a delightful trip.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Baccalaureate services for the senior class of Mattoon High School were held Sunday at the MHS Gym. Rev. William A. Burroughs, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, presented a sermon entitled "The Quest" to 371 graduating seniors. Rev. George A. Coates, pastor of the St. Peters African American Methodist Episcopal Church, Decatur, and St. David AME Church, Mattoon, offered the invocation and Rev. William E. Stark, pastor of Broadway Christian Church, pronounced the benediction. This year's Class of 1971 will be graduated Friday evening... MATTOON — Progress toward eliminating the "bird problem" in downtown Mattoon was shown this morning during the monthly Civil Defense siren test. In the past, hundreds and possibly thousands of birds have flown from area buildings after the siren is sounded. The siren is located in the 1600 block of Broadway. Today, however, only a handful of birds were seen after the test at 10:30 a.m. The difference is presumably because of a program being conducted by the Decatur Bird Repellent Co. In just more than a week, the firm reportedly has eliminated about 20,000 birds.
25 years ago, 1996
SULLIVAN — The Illinois Masonic Home in Moultrie County is designed exclusively for men who have belonged to the fraternal organization and their female family members. The only Masonic home in Illinois, it is located one mile east of Sullivan on Illinois Route 121. The facility came about after a Mason named Robert Miller left 264 acres to the Grand Lodge of Illinois for the purpose of building a home for destitute fellow Masons. Miller died in 1891. His brother-in-law, Edwin C. Swain, who was not a Mason, bequeathed another 200 acres of residential and farm land. The home currently houses an average of 270 residents... PEKIN — The Casey-Westfield Lady Warriors are softball state champions again. Behind Heather Black's two-hit pitching, some spectacular defense and an opportunistic offense, Casey whipped Illiana Christian 9-0 yesterday in the most lopsided IHSA state softball title game in history. It was the Lady Warriors' fourth state softball championship, but the first in six years. Coach Denny Throneburg's squad finished with a 38-3 record, breaking the school record for most wins in a season... OAKLAND — A book signing of the all-corn cookbook, "Corn Patch Recipes," will be held today at the Oak Tree Mall in Oakland. Authors Ruth Shasteen, Elaine Wampler, Nancy Hart and Valerie Fulk, all of Sullivan, will sign copies of the book and offer tastes of their recipes. Because of the popularity of the cookbook, the women are now working on "Pumpkin Patch Recipes" and "Fruit Patch Recipes."