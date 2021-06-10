Glancing Back for June 10

100 years ago,

June 10, 1921

CHARLESTON — The Toledo, St. Louis & Western Railroad, also known as the Clover Leaf, Road, with division point and shops in Charleston, has posted notice informing employees that a large number, perhaps 200 of them, will be laid off within a few days on account of lack of business on the road... MATTOON — R.W. Cowgill, assistant engineer of the maintenance division of the Indiana Division of the Illinois Central Railroad and based in Mattoon, has been transferred to a similar position on the Iowa Division with headquarters at Fort Dodge. Mr. Cowgill's successor is W.D. Shenefield of Memphis, who comes here with a successful record in bridge construction while in the South. He worked out of Chicago previously. He will move his family to Mattoon... MATTOON — H.B. Black, principal of Mattoon High School, is to branch out into a new field of endeavor for his summer vacation, that of superintending the destinies of chautauquas. Mr. and Mrs. Black departed today by automobile for LaPorte, Ind., where he expects to make his initial bow to the chautauqua public as superintendent and platform manager of the event there. Mr. Black expects to pass almost the entire summer's vacation at this line of work in Indiana and Michigan.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON — City officials agreed last night to abandon strict enforcement of water skiing regulations at Lake Mattoon for a 30-day trial period. Commissioner Ernest Lorenz, who heads the Mattoon Water Department, said that during the trial period, skiing will be prohibited within 100 feet of the shoreline throughout the lake. The city's lake control ordinance specifies 200 feet. The meeting was called in response to a petition signed by 185 people protesting the ban on water skiing in the area adjoining the Richard Coen addition, Southeast Cove." This is commonly known as Cemetery Bay... CHARLESTON — E. Frank Cooper has been named assistant principal at Charleston High School. Cooper, a native of Charleston, was selected last night by the Charleston school board to replace Paul Foreman, who has taken another position. Cooper currently is working on a doctorate at Northern Colorado University while teaching in Greeley, Colo... WINDSOR — Approximately 500 people attended the retirement reception Sunday for Miss Edna Ferrell in the Gays Grade School auditorium. Miss Ferrell was presented several gifts. Former pupils of all schools where Miss Ferrell taught were present. Miss Ferrell, who taught for 52 years, taught at Gays Grade School the past 24 years before retiring this spring.

25 years ago, 1996

MATTOON — If all goes according to plan, Penny Jarvis and her daughters will be able to give thanks for their Habitat for Humanity home at an appropriate time. Larry Helsel, building committee chairman for Coles County's Habitat chapter, said the plan is for the family to be able to move into the home by Thanksgiving. The Habitat organization held a ground-breaking ceremony at the lot for the Jarvises' new home at 812 N. 11th St. yesterday. Work on the four-bedroom, 1,250-square-foot home will begin early next month and be completed by Habitat volunteers and the Jarvis family. This house will be the sixth Habitat home in Coles County and the fourth in Mattoon... MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club won two major awards over the weekend at the Rotary District 6490 Conference held in Effingham. The club received the Significant Achievement Award for its involvement in the high school athlete heart scan project held earlier this year. The club sponsored Rotary Night at the Movies, which raised about $9,000 to help pay for the heart scans for high school athletes. In addition, Mattoon Rotarian Mike Martin was named D6490 Rotarian of the Year.

