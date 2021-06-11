Glancing Back for June 11

100 years ago,

June 11, 1921

MATTOON — Members of the Mattoon police force, sanitary department, city officials and employees of the street department have failed to receive their pay checks for the last half of May. Other bills of the city are unliquidated and some term obligations have passed payment. One city official said Mattoon has spent its income too rapidly and is about one year behind financially. Some are calling to reduce the number of men on the police and fire departments.. CHARLESTON — The proposition of a camping place for automobile tourists was started yesterday when a force of men began work cleaning and leveling the large lot at the corner of Seventh and Madison streets. The Chamber of Commerce committee on camping grounds of Fred Blackford, John M. White and Dr. H.A. Shafer, assisted by A. Linder, obtained permission of Grant Childress, owner of the property. Almost daily requests are received for a place to camp overnight by tourists going through on the Big Four Trail... MATTOON — A young woman from Mattoon has placed third in the Gregg Publishing Company's annual shorthand contest. Each month in the "Order of Gregg Artists" magazine, a contest gives an article of about 500 words to be written in shorthand, the object being to develop accurate, beautiful notes, rather than speed. Miss Marie Palmisano of Mattoon was awarded third place out of 3,998 stenographers and students who participated. She was the only prizewinner from the United States. First and second prizes went to England and Scotland. Miss Palmisano is a graduate of Mattoon Business College.

50 years ago, 1971

SALEM — The Illinois Central Railroad's City of New Orleans derailed near here yesterday, resulting in the deaths of 11 passengers with 94 more reporting injuries. The City of New Orleans had stopped in Mattoon about 11:30 a.m. and picked up one passenger as it headed from Chicago to New Orleans. Railroad officials said a locked wheel probably caused by an electrical failure is the likely cause of the derailment. The train consisted of four locomotives with 14 cars and was carrying 206 passengers and 18 crewmen. The crash was the first major accident under the new National Amtrak System. The accident occurred about 12:20 p.m... CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a reapportionment plan next week calling for the creation of a 12-member board. Harry Grafton, county clerk, said if the county is divided into 12 districts, each district would contain approximately 4,000 residents. The Coles County Board for many years has 23 members: 12 supervisors (one from each township) and 11 assistant township supervisors (seven from Mattoon Township and four from Charleston Township).

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Locked-out United Paperworkers union members voted overwhelmingly yesterday to reject the latest contract proposal from Trailmobile. According to union officials, 876 members of UPIU Local 7591 voted at the Westfield gym, and 80 percent voted to reject the latest company offer. Local President Gary Collins said he thought the results send a clear message of how workers feel about the issues. The rejected proposal included a cost-savings bonus plan but had no wage increase or cost of living agreement. Ed Kennedy, human resources manager at Trailmobile, said the vote was disappointing and there isn't much more the company can offer... MATTOON — A portion of an amendment to the Mattoon zoning ordinance regarding day care homes and the definition of a kennel was passed, then the entire amendment rejected by the Mattoon Planning Commission in a debate-filled meeting yesterday. Proposed changes would have allowed day care providers to operate without a special use permit provided they care for eight or fewer children. The amendment also would have defined a kennel as one or more lots housing four or more animals over the age of four months.

