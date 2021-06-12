Glancing Back for June 12

MATTOON — The weatherman's forecast for last night was "partly cloudy and warm," but starting about 5:30 p.m. a rain and thunderstorm hit the area and dumped more than 3.5 inches of rain overnight. Winds were reported as high as 79 miles per hour. There was some storm damage in Charleston. Many power lines were down in Charleston and a car was smashed by a falling tree in the 900 block of First Street. A house at 411 Monroe was damaged when a large tree branch fell on the roof of a house... CHARLESTON — Construction on the Westgate Shopping Center on West Lincoln Avenue in Charleston is expected to begin in mid-July. The complex, containing 125,000 square feet of space will be located on 13 acres of land west of an behind the Reasor Building on Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. The center, which will be anchored by a large W.T. Grant Department Store, also will contain grocery, hardware, clothing and shoe stores plus a dry cleaners and coin-operated laundry. The shopping center is expected to cost $1.7 million and construction should be completed by Feb. 1, officials said.

MATTOON — A cross-section of school district and private sector people were appointed to a Mattoon school district facilities task force last night. The task force is to evaluate data on district facilities, then make recommendations for facility usage. Task force members include Supt. Richard Berg, Assistant Supt. for Business Jim Arnholt, school board members Mike Croy and Dann Shores, Mattoon Education Association President Dave McDowell and Jo Ann Roy of the Mattoon Educational Support Personnel Association. Non-district task force members include Jon Spitz, Joan Record, Don Portugal, Tony Sparks, Doug ZuHone and Gary Boske... CHARLESTON — Will summer ever come? Local weather observer Dalias Price said summer usually begins in Coles County about June 5. Not this year. Summer weather starts today — eight days late. More important, he said, this year has been wet, especially the last three months. April and May combined produced 15.33 inches of rain and became the second-wettest two months on record. In 1927, 16.76 inches fell on April and May. Wet weather has continued in June. Nine of the first 10 days of the month also produced rain — 1.86 additional inches... SULLIVAN — Jack Milo, who has been almost a regular performer at The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan since 1981, will make his movie debut this fall. Milo will play a bartender in his friend Tom Hanks' movie, "That Thing You Do." Milo and Hanks have been friends for about 20 years. Milo currently appears as Will Rogers' father Clem in the Little Theatre production of "The Will Rogers Follies."