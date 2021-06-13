Glancing Back for June 13

MATTOON — John Fisher, 10-year-old son of Mrs. Mabel Fisher Ferguson of Mattoon, was run down by a motor truck driven by George Clifford, employed by Laughlin & Son, and fatally injured Saturday afternoon at the west end of the Charleston Avenue Bridge. Little John was delivering a Chicago newspaper for his cousin who was out of town. The boy was on his bicycle and behind a buggy as both were going south on 18th Street. Clifford said he was driving east on Charleston Avenue and stopped before turning left until after the buggy passed by him. He then turned left but did not see the Fisher boy who rode his bicycle into Clifford's truck... CHARLESTON — Fred Edman, well-known race horse trainer and driver of Memphis, Tenn., who claims Charleston as his home, is making a successful trip on the grand circuit of races. At Cleveland, Ohio, last week Edman won three of four races, bringing his winning total to 12 in the first two weeks of the season. Mr. Edman has always been a consistent driver of horses since he entered the ring, but this year he heads the list... CHARLESTON — Elmer Housel, well-known Morgan Township resident and manager of the Rardin Shipping Association, who transacted business in Chicago last week, returned home Sunday with a badly lacerated face as the result of being assaulted by a taxi driver who threw a rock at the automobile in which Housel was riding. The rock struck Housel on the nose, inflicting a painful and severe injury.