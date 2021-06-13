Glancing Back for June 13

100 years ago,
June 13, 1921
MATTOON — John Fisher, 10-year-old son of Mrs. Mabel Fisher Ferguson of Mattoon, was run down by a motor truck driven by George Clifford, employed by Laughlin & Son, and fatally injured Saturday afternoon at the west end of the Charleston Avenue Bridge. Little John was delivering a Chicago newspaper for his cousin who was out of town. The boy was on his bicycle and behind a buggy as both were going south on 18th Street. Clifford said he was driving east on Charleston Avenue and stopped before turning left until after the buggy passed by him. He then turned left but did not see the Fisher boy who rode his bicycle into Clifford's truck... CHARLESTON — Fred Edman, well-known race horse trainer and driver of Memphis, Tenn., who claims Charleston as his home, is making a successful trip on the grand circuit of races. At Cleveland, Ohio, last week Edman won three of four races, bringing his winning total to 12 in the first two weeks of the season. Mr. Edman has always been a consistent driver of horses since he entered the ring, but this year he heads the list... CHARLESTON — Elmer Housel, well-known Morgan Township resident and manager of the Rardin Shipping Association, who transacted business in Chicago last week, returned home Sunday with a badly lacerated face as the result of being assaulted by a taxi driver who threw a rock at the automobile in which Housel was riding. The rock struck Housel on the nose, inflicting a painful and severe injury.
People are also reading…
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — About 40 people attended an informational meeting yesterday on proposed improvements at VanLaningham Park, with some expressing concerns about drainage at the park. The city is applying for a state grant to fund half of the proposed $107,000 in park improvements. Residents support the park improvements and made some good suggestions on ways to improve the plan, said Doug McDermand, executive director of the Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission. The proposal is to renovate the ball diamond, add a modern play structure, horseshoe pit and volleyball court, add a basketball court and pavilion, among other things... CHARLESTON — Ed Kennedy, human resources manager and chief spokesman for Trailmobile, resigned from the company yesterday to pursue other interests. Kennedy, who had been with Trailmobile about two years, said he was not leaving because of the current lockout. Some 1,100 Trailmobile workers have been locked out of the plant in a contract dispute since Jan. 21. Kennedy is the third member of the Charleston plant's management team to resign since the lockout began. John Manzi, plant manager, resigned in April and Mel Johnson, vice president of operations, resigned in January.