Glancing Back for June 14

100 years ago,

June 14, 1921

CHARLESTON — Gage Crim, a former Charleston resident who moved to Pueblo, Colo., a few months ago, lost his home and all his belongings in the recent floods. His losses amounted to about $3,000. Mr. Crim's move to Colorado resulted in great misfortune for him. Shortly after the Crims located to Pueblo, his wife died and then a few days later their baby died. He was then stricken with nervous prostration and was confined to the hospital for four months... MATTOON — Fred Mohlenhoff, a well-known farmer living east of Mattoon, says there is considerable difference between the value of a load of corn now and this time last year. Mr. Mohlenhoff states that he has just begun hauling about 3,500 bushels of corn to the local market, receiving today 51 cents a bushel for it. A big load, he states, is about an even $25, while last year a similar load brought about $100. Last year the price he received was $1.90 per bushel of corn.

50 years ago, 1971

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to approve a reapportionment plan calling for a 12-member board. Election of the county board chairman by board members will take place after members take office. The change will take place following the April 1972 election. Township supervisors after 1972 will not be county board members and will handle only government duties of their townships. Coles County has 12 supervisors and 11 assistant township supervisors at present... CHARLESTON — More than 400 people, primarily ex-athletes and friends, came Saturday evening to the Eastern Illinois University Union Ballroom tp pay tribute to Charleston High School's longtime and beloved coach Merv Baker at a surprise testimonial dinner. Although most of the crowd consisted of Charleston athletes and friends from Baker's 17 years at the Trojan coaching helm, there also were representatives of Findlay, Dupo and Bradley where baker also coached. It also was announced that the CHS gymnasium would be renamed Baker Gymnasium and that Baker had been named to the Illinois Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame for his playing career as a first baseman... MATTOON — The appointment of Gary J. Boske to the staff of First National Bank's farm service department was announced today by Melvin C. Lockard, bank president. Boske was named administrative assistant. He will work with Edward Behm, vice president and farm service director, and Michael Weasel, assistant director, in the bank's ag department. Boske is a native of Petersburg and a graduate of the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in agronomy.

25 years ago, 1996

CHARLESTON — Another contract negotiating session between Trailmobile management and United Paperworkers union representatives could be in the works. Rep. Glenn Poshard, D-Marion, who along with Mayor Dan Cougill spearheaded earlier talks between the two sides, said he and Cougill are trying to set up another round of negotiations between the company and union next week. The earlier talks produced a contract offer that was turned down overwhelmingly by union members. Poshard said he and Cougill are calling for the two sides to meet again with them and a federal mediator a week from today... CHARLESTON — One of the Eastern Illinois University students who drowned last month at Lake Charleston will receive his diploma posthumously. The executive committee of EIU's Board of Trustees approved a request from Vice President for Academic Affairs Terry Weidner to posthumously award a bachelor's degree to former EIU senior Tim Fix of Plainfield. He and Joe Bee of Springfield died in a recent drowning accident at Lake Charleston. Fix had completed all degree requirements except for the writing competency exam and student teaching. He would have graduated in December, Weidner said.

