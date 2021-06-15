Glancing Back for June 15

100 years ago,
June 15, 1921
MATTOON — T.V. Wright, president of the Mattoon Association of Commerce, returned from St. Louis yesterday evening with a signed contract for the Brown Shoe Company for a factory in Mattoon as soon after July 1 as the factory room can be put in shape. The north side of the second story of the Reynolds Building on North 16th Street has been rented for five years. The local factory will start with 50 employees. Eventually, the factory will employ not less than 100 hands and management will employ as much help of the right sort that can be secured. Brown Shoe is the third-largest shoe manufacturer in the country. It has a plant in Charleston that employs almost 500 people... MATTOON — A story has gradually leaked out of the heroics of Homer Watts, who went to Greenup with Mrs. Watts, and fished with her in the Embarras River. Watts landed a catfish which tipped the scales at 40 pounds, and then another was taken which weighed 35 pounds. The first fish was thrown onto the bank and was a wriggling, active combatant while trying to get back in the river. Watts sprang to the bank and attacked the fish with his bare hands and struggled with it for the honor of his name. The battle was long and vigorous, but with extra effort by Watts that involved the tearing and cloth and the ripping and ruining of the seat of his pants, the fish was landed for all time. Neighbors in Mattoon were shown the fish in triumph, but few have seen those trousers... CHARLESTON — Frank L. Osborne, a well-known Charleston young man, has purchased the New Charleston Hotel. On Saturday, Mr. Johnson, who has operated the hotel for some time, and Mr. Osborne came to terms. It was said the consideration was near $9,000. Mr. Osborne then sold his farm located south of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School to Joseph McMorris, recently of Hutton Township.
People are also reading…
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Coles County Sheriff's Department reported today that thieves took a truck and goods valued at about $20,000 from Yellow Transit on West Illinois Route 121 Sunday, but abandoned the truck when it broke down about a mile away. Thieves apparently broke into the building about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They took $175 in cash as well as 42 tires, cartons of carpet squares and riding lawn mowers. The thieves attempted to go west on Route 121, but the truck they were driving broke down soon after and the truck and contents were abandoned... CHARLESTON — The score now stands at 20-3 on the Coles County Board of Supervisors, 20 men and three women. The latest evidence of female power on the board came yesterday with the seating of Mrs. Richard (Jackie) Record of Mattoon to fill the assistant supervisor's position vacated by the resignation of David Baldwin. The other two female members of the board are Mrs. Bettye Bennett, East Oakland Township supervisor, and Mrs. Ruth Aikman, Lafayette Township supervisor.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Area law enforcement officials said they support a new state law that allows public access to a list of convicted child sex offenders living in their communities. The list of convicted child sex offenders in the seven area counties include 22 in Coles County with 14 in Mattoon, six in Charleston and two in Oakland. Other counties totals include Clark, four; Cumberland, eight; Douglas, eight; Edgar, five; Moultrie, four; and Shelby, 11... MATTOON — A parade, pow wow and "everything under the sun" sale highlight the weekend schedule for the third annual Kaskaskia River Dancers Pow Wow this weekend at Peterson Park. About 25 booths are set up along Broadway Avenue for a sidewalk sale. Lincoln Log Cabin storyteller Hal Malehorn will be at the Mattoon Public Library. Contest Pow Wow dancing begins at 1 p.m. today and continues into the evening. Dancing tomorrow is 1-5 p.m. A concert by Joanne Shenandoah is at 5 p.m. today.