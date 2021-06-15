Glancing Back for June 15

MATTOON — T.V. Wright, president of the Mattoon Association of Commerce, returned from St. Louis yesterday evening with a signed contract for the Brown Shoe Company for a factory in Mattoon as soon after July 1 as the factory room can be put in shape. The north side of the second story of the Reynolds Building on North 16th Street has been rented for five years. The local factory will start with 50 employees. Eventually, the factory will employ not less than 100 hands and management will employ as much help of the right sort that can be secured. Brown Shoe is the third-largest shoe manufacturer in the country. It has a plant in Charleston that employs almost 500 people... MATTOON — A story has gradually leaked out of the heroics of Homer Watts, who went to Greenup with Mrs. Watts, and fished with her in the Embarras River. Watts landed a catfish which tipped the scales at 40 pounds, and then another was taken which weighed 35 pounds. The first fish was thrown onto the bank and was a wriggling, active combatant while trying to get back in the river. Watts sprang to the bank and attacked the fish with his bare hands and struggled with it for the honor of his name. The battle was long and vigorous, but with extra effort by Watts that involved the tearing and cloth and the ripping and ruining of the seat of his pants, the fish was landed for all time. Neighbors in Mattoon were shown the fish in triumph, but few have seen those trousers... CHARLESTON — Frank L. Osborne, a well-known Charleston young man, has purchased the New Charleston Hotel. On Saturday, Mr. Johnson, who has operated the hotel for some time, and Mr. Osborne came to terms. It was said the consideration was near $9,000. Mr. Osborne then sold his farm located south of the Eastern Illinois State Normal School to Joseph McMorris, recently of Hutton Township.