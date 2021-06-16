Glancing Back for June 16

100 years ago,
June 16, 1921
NEOGA — People in Neoga are much concerned over the mysterious deaths of five horses belonging to the R.A. Watson Company. While at work they became suddenly ill and died within a few hours of each other. A cow belonging to John Head, foreman of the Watson orchards, was the first animal to be stricken last week. Since then many chickens belonging to Mr. Head also have died. Robert McKinney, superintendent of the orchards, and L.K. Voris made a hasty trip to the University of Illinois department of animal husbandry, taking with them the contents of one horse's stomach as well as several internal organs and samples of the animals food and water... CHARLESTON — A few days ago Dr. O.C. Brown of Charleston and son of Mr. and Mrs. E.S. Brown of Mattoon, was fishing at Riverview Park and landed a 4 1/2-pound catfish, which he placed on a stringer while he went after more "fresh water fries." In some manner the captured fish got away, dragging with it the stringer. The next day Dr. Brown made another visit to the river, fishing near the same place. It was not long before he got a bite, and after landing the catch Dr. Brown was surprised to find it was the same fish that got away from him the day before, still with the stringer attached.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council last night heard the first reading of a whopping record-high appropriation ordinance for 1971-72 totaling $9,169,449 with $5.5 million of the total allocated for major sewer improvements. This appropriations ordinance compares with the $3,447,087 figure approved last year. The 1971-72 ordinance is $5,722,362 higher than last year. The major reason is the Illinois Pollution Control Board has ordered Mattoon to issue by July 1 enough bonds to finance the sewer system improvements. The cost is estimated at $5.3 million to $5.5 million... MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council last night designated portions of Wabash and Lafayette avenues as one-way streets, a move which could be a "first" for the city. Mayor Morgan Phipps said that to his knowledge this is the first time in the city's history a street will have traffic going just one direction. Wabash traffic will now go west only from Sixth to 17th Street and Lafayette traffic will be eastbound only from Sixth to 17th... MATTOON — Drilling of an oil well on the athletic field of Mattoon High School was discontinued Monday after drilling went to 3,210 feet. Elton Botts, local oil producer, said oil was discovered at seven levels, but none showed enough promise to have a producing well.
25 years ago, 1996
Sunday. No paper.