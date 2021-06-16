Glancing Back for June 16

NEOGA — People in Neoga are much concerned over the mysterious deaths of five horses belonging to the R.A. Watson Company. While at work they became suddenly ill and died within a few hours of each other. A cow belonging to John Head, foreman of the Watson orchards, was the first animal to be stricken last week. Since then many chickens belonging to Mr. Head also have died. Robert McKinney, superintendent of the orchards, and L.K. Voris made a hasty trip to the University of Illinois department of animal husbandry, taking with them the contents of one horse's stomach as well as several internal organs and samples of the animals food and water... CHARLESTON — A few days ago Dr. O.C. Brown of Charleston and son of Mr. and Mrs. E.S. Brown of Mattoon, was fishing at Riverview Park and landed a 4 1/2-pound catfish, which he placed on a stringer while he went after more "fresh water fries." In some manner the captured fish got away, dragging with it the stringer. The next day Dr. Brown made another visit to the river, fishing near the same place. It was not long before he got a bite, and after landing the catch Dr. Brown was surprised to find it was the same fish that got away from him the day before, still with the stringer attached.